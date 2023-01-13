Here are 13 things to do this weekend, from juggling to jazz

There’s something in the air this weekend: juggling pins, eagles and lots of music. Plus a BollyBeat workshop, Swiss yodelers and more to fill your calendar:

Start things off with a performance of “Chopin Interludes” performed by Karlos Moser in a free concert at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Noon Friday. Free, fusmadison.org/musicales.

Family Fun Night: Open gym, bouncy house, pottery projects, game room, movie and more for all ages at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. $5/family, www.cityofmadison.com/parks/wpcrc/programs/familyfunnights.cfm.

BollyBeat Dance: Free workshop for ages 18 and up by Manisha Bhargavafor at 6 p.m. Friday. Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. No fee, but pre-registration is required at www.eventbrite.com.

Groove & Glide: Enjoy a special night of free ice skating for all ages on the Elver Park rink, 1250 McKenna Blvd., 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Skate rentals and concessions available, www.cityofmadison.com/parks/events/grooveandglide.cfm.

Jazz Flux: Featuring the Jamil Shaw-Clay Lyons Sextet, 8 p.m. Friday. North Street Cabaret, 610 North St. $10, www.northstreetcabaret.com/events.

Wisconsin Funk Fest: Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Wurk, Rare Element perform at the Majestic, 115 King St., Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Friday. $15, all ages, majesticmadison.com.

Bald Eagle Watching Days: Annual event with exhibits, live raptor programs, children’s activities and more from 9:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday at River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. Volunteers available to answer questions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Water Street overlook, 490 Water St. Free, ferrybluffeaglecouncil.org.

Fiber Arts Workshop: Madison Contemporary Fiber Artists holds an all-ages workshop 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with the exhibit “Roots, Our Foundation,” in the Overture Center Playhouse Gallery. Workshop held in the Wisconsin Studio, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street. Free, overture.org.

Silvesterchlausen: Witness the centuries-old Swiss festival pronounced sill-VEST-er klaas-en, an ancient New Year’s celebration from Appenzell, Switzerland. A procession of costumed performers will carry large cowbells and yodel throughout downtown New Glarus. 2 p.m. Saturday, starting at the Swiss Center of North America, 507 Durst Road, and proceeding to Tofflers Pub and Grill, 200 5th Ave., followed by an evening of Swiss music, swisstown.com.

Madfest Juggling Extravaganza: Comedy yo-yo guru Mark Hayward, the Forward Marching Band and many others are featured in this annual celebration of flying props and amazing stunts. 7 p.m. Saturday, Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. Tickets $20 in advance at barrymorelive.com or see madjugglers.com/madfest for ticket outlets.

“3 Days of Juggling and Other Fun”: Free workshops from the Madison Area Jugglers, including open juggling from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday in Madison Circus Space, 2082 Winnebago St.; open juggling, workshops and vendors from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at O’Keeffe Middle School, 510 S. Thornton Ave.; Late Night Renegade with open juggling from 9:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Madison Circus Space, madjugglers.com/madfest.

Ultimate Wedding Show: WedPlan Madison event offers displays, tastings and more, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. $10, wedplan.com/shows/2023-winter-wedding-show.

Candlelit Snowshoe (or no-snow) Hikes: Free all-ages hike along candlelit trails with bonfire at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Edna Taylor Conservancy and Woodland Park, 330 Femrite Drive, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Parking information and details are at aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org/event/public-program-candlelight-snowshoe-hike. At Devil’s Lake State Park, Baraboo, hike trails lit by candles, plus a bonfire and concessions from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday; free, but state park admission required. Details are at chamber.baraboo.com/events/details/candlelight-snowshoe-hike-56912.