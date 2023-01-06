Here are 13 ideas for your weekend, from music to model trains

Music, comedy, model trains and outdoor adventure — there’s plenty going on in the Madison area this weekend.

Noon Musicale: First Unitarian Society presents a free concert at noon Friday featuring Christopher Allen, guitar, and Juliana Mesa, bassoon, 900 University Bay Drive, Free, fusmadison.org/musicales.

See Me: River Arts Center Gallery in Prairie du Sac hosts the exhibit “See Me” with art by and for Wisconsin’s LGBTQIA+ community, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday when school is in session, River Arts Center Gallery, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, adjacent to Sauk Prairie High School. Free, www.riverartsinc.org/see-me.

Ghost Wars: Concert and film collaboration for planetarium made on the spot by visual and performing artist Thomas Ferrella, filmmaker Aaron Granat, and musical collective You of All People, performed at the Madison School District Planetarium, 201 S. Gammon Road (Memorial High School), 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $20 tickets benefit Friends of Ukraine, Madison, mmsd-planetarium.ticketleap.com/musicalvisual-artists-ghost-wars.

Comedy with Storming the Stage: Cheshire Cat Comedy showcase Friday with Aaron Chase, Bob Keen, James Fisher Jr., Ben Warren and host Sasha Rosser. The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. Doors open 7:30 doors; 8 p.m. show, $15, www.localmadisoncomedy.com.

Joey’s Song: Annual benefit concert for epilepsy research through the Joseph Gomoll Foundation, featuring the Know-It-All Boyfriends, Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and others. Saturday, doors open at 6 p.m, show at 7 p.m, The Sylvee, 25 S. Livingston St. Tickets are $47.50 at joeyssong.org and thesylvee.com.

Madison Comic Book Convention: Comics from the golden age plus related collectibles from dealers from three states, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mainstay Suites (formerly Hawthorn), 5421 Caddis Bend, Fitchburg. Free admission, www.epguides.com/comics.

Full Moon Walk: Meet at the Visitor Center at the UW-Madison Arboretum for a naturalist-guided nighttime walk, 6:30 to 8 p.m, Saturday, free, arboretum.wisc.edu.

Candelight Ski/Hike/Snowshoe: Enjoy a hike followed by a bonfire and refreshments at Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo. 6 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 4. Free, but state park admission is required, friendsofmirrorlake.org.

Kids in the Rotunda: Monkey Business Institute presents a kid-friendly improv show at this free weekly series, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Rotunda Stage, Overture Center, 201 State St. Livestream of 9:30 show also available, overture.org.

Kid Disco: Wear your superhero gear and dance to family-friendly music by DJ Nick Nice at the Great Dane-Hilldale, 357 Price Place, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, $6, $20/family, greatdanepub.com.

Model Railroad School: Turn a toy train into an operating model railroad, see demonstrations, run an engine on a switching layout and, kids, take home a free model freight car kit. Hosted by the South Central Wisconsin Division of the National Model Railroad Association, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Verona Senior Center, 108 Paoli St., Verona. Free, www.nmra-scwd.org.

Madison Home Expo: Get inspired for that building or remodeling project at this event at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $5, under 18 free, www.homeshowcenter.com/overview/ madison.

Kara Shay Thomson: Soprano Kara Thomson performs “Warming the Heart of Winter: Words and Music of love and Laughter,” with piano accompaniment by Michael Chertock, 4 p.m. Sunday, Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave. Free, www.bethel-madison.org/ministries/bethel- concert-series/performers.