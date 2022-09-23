Here are 13 best bets for your weekend

Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal Gayle Worland is an arts and features reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. Follow Gayle Worland | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Madison Symphony Orchestra brings “Infinite Joy,” a concert of works by Mozart and Beethoven, to Overture Hall this weekend. Performances conducted by John DeMain are at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with a free pre-concert talk. Tickets are $20 to $98 at the Overture Center box office, 201 State St., or for an additional fee at overture.org or 608-258-4141. madisonsymphony.org

Friday night, join the reception for “Enigma: The Prints of David Lynch” at Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave. The free event featuring artwork by the filmmaker of “Twin Peaks” fame offers gallery visits and a food truck starting at 5 p.m., with an outdoor showing of the documentary film “David Lynch: The Art Life” at 7 p.m. Bring blankets and your own chair. tandempress.wisc.edu

Mad Lit, a free outdoor concert series featuring live music and works by local artists of color, presents Supa Friends, Nono and Nunu Ghee at the top of State Street from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. Bring friends or make new ones there. ourgmmc.org/madlit

Madison Ballet presents “Next Steps,” a performance built entirely of world premieres, with feature works by new Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’ Malik, rehearsal director Richard Walters and San Francisco choreographer Marika Brussel. Performances through Oct. 2 are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Overture Center’s Promenade Hall. Tickets are $18 to $32. madisonballet.org

Take a stroll to the tip of Picnic Point, 2000 University Bay Drive, for a free performance by Fresco Opera Theatre — its first since COVID. “Opera on the Point” will feature tales, arias and spooky surprises at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Details at frescoopera.com.

Artisan vendors, makers and shoppers will unite at The Bodega from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Breese Stevens Field. Admission is free. www.breesestevensfield.com/bodega

At 8 p.m. Friday, trumpeter Eric Vloeimans and accordionist Will Holshouser celebrate their most recent album release in concert at Audio for the Arts, 7 S. Blair St., No. 1. Tickets are $15. bluestemjazz.org

The Union Terrace at the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., offers free music Friday with the band Magic Conch facing the boaters and stand-up paddleboarders on Lake Mendota from 4 to 7 p.m., and The Last Revel playing for the Terrace crowd from 8 to 10 p.m. At 7:30 Saturday, hear the nine-time Grammy-winning Emerson String Quartet perform in the Union Theater’s Shannon Hall. In-person and virtual tickets are $5 to $65. union.wisc.edu

Find works by regional artists, demonstrations, music and children’s activities at Art Walk Stoughton, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Stoughton. Free. Find a map at artwalkstoughton.com.

And welcome autumn with the Family Frolic, presented by United Cerebral Palsy of Dane County and offering games and activities for all abilities, plus music by Ken Lonnquist, a resource fair, food carts and more. The free-admission frolic is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in McGaw Park, 5236 Lacy Road, Fitchburg. ucpdane.org

“Shrek: The Musical” takes the stage at Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., through Oct. 8 with performances at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays (4 p.m. on Oct. 8) and 4 p.m. Sundays. Tickets to this production from Mercury Players Theatre and OUT!Cast Theatre are $30, $15 for ages 16 and under. bartelltheatre.org

And the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., hosts singer Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. Saturday (tickets $37 and up) and the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at 7 p.m. Sunday ($27.50 to $47.50). More information is at barrymorelive.com.