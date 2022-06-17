Here are 11 things to do this weekend around Madison this weekend

There’s plenty to do over this Father’s Day weekend.

Kick things off with “Summer Breeze” at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., with food, drink, live music, card games and lawn games like Pass the Pigs, Giant Dice, Twister and 200 feet of hopscotch. The outdoor festivities run from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $5 to $15, free for children under 5. Find details at www.olbrich.org.

Celebrate Juneteenth with both online and in-person events sponsored by the Kujichagulia Center for Self-Determination. On Saturday, watch the annual Juneteenth parade at 11 a.m. starting at Fountain of Life Church, 633 W. Badger Road. The celebration moves to Penn Park, 2101 Fisher St., starting at noon. More information is at kujichaguliamcsd.org.

The Madison Jazz Festival offers a weekend packed with concerts and other jazz fare. Find free nonstop jazz on the Memorial Union Terrace from 2:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticketed performances in the Union Theater’s Shannon Hall feature Brian Blade and the Fellowship Band at 8 p.m. Saturday and Christian McBride at 8 p.m. Sunday. For a complete list of festival events, go to artlitlab.org.

The beloved late artist Phil Porter will be remembered in a celebration of life and opening reception of a retrospective exhibit of his work, “A New Sun in the Sky,” at ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, 1709 Aberg Ave., from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. More information is at www.artsforallwi.org.

Families — and other music fans — are invited to the free, one-hour Madison Symphony Orchestra Family Concert at 1 p.m. Saturday in Capitol Theater at the Overture Center, 201 State St. Pianist Angelina Chang, the MSO’s 2021 Youth Competition winner, will be featured. Find details at madisonsymphony.org.

Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society continues its creative chamber music concert series, this year billed as “Riches to Rags,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave. Tickets are $46.50 to $52.50, $10 for students. See more at bachdancing.org.

Throw on your craziest costume and grab the canoe for the annual Paddle and Portage on Saturday morning. Start with a high-speed paddle on Lake Mendota, then portage over the Isthmus for a paddle on Lake Monona to the post-race party at Olbrich Park. The cost to participate is $50 to $110. See details at www.paddleandportage.com.

Summit Players Theatre returns to state parks across Wisconsin with free performances of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” in a woodland setting. This weekend see performances at 7 p.m. Friday at Yellowstone Lake State Park; 7 p.m. Saturday at Wyalusing State Park; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Blue Mounds State Park. An educational workshop precedes each performance. Find the full summer schedule at www.summitplayerstheatre.com.

It wouldn’t be summer without the World Naked Bike Ride Madison, taking place at 11 a.m. Saturday. See plenty more at www.wnbrmadison.org.

Feline fun is on stage with the Amazing Acro-cats — yes, house cats performing circus tricks and rock music — with shows at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $30 to $55; bartelltheatre.org.

And dogs can have their day, too: On Saturday, admission to all Madison dog parks is permit-free. Details at go.madison.com/DogDay.

