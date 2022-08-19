Here are 10 reasons not to stay home this weekend

From festivals to Broadway, dancing to a world premiere, here are 10 great ways to spend your weekend.

The Madison Children’s Museum hosts its first all-ages Family Happy Hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, outdoors on the museum’s Wonderground playground. The evening includes lawn games, hula-hooping, adult beverages for the grown-ups and live music by Forward! Marching Band. Tickets are $7 at madisonchildrensmusem.org.

After a rainout last week, Dane Dances returns to the Monona Terrace Rooftop Friday night, this week featuring dance music by Orquesta Salsoul del Mad at 6 p.m. and Luisito Rosario y Orquesta Estrella Madison at 8 p.m. Admission to the party at 1 John Nolen Drive is free. danedances.org

The Broadway tour of “Hamilton” continues through Sunday in the Overture Center’s Overture Hall, 201 State St. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $49-$299; see overture.org.

Also on Friday, live music with the Sessions at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St., continues with “Kiki’s Fourth Righteous Session,” featuring the Low Czars at 5 p.m., Split Single with Jason Narducy at 6:30 p.m, Aaron Lee Tasjan at 8:30 p.m. and the Bill Roberts Combo between main stage sets. Find more at sessionsatmcpike.org/schedule

Africa Fest takes over McPike Park on Saturday, with a celebration of entertainment, exhibits, demonstrations, kids’ activities, vendors, food and more. The event sponsored by the African Association of Madison runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Music Theatre of Madison presents the world premiere of “Ten Days in a Madhouse,” an original musical by Madison’s Jennifer Hedstrom and Karen Saari, based on Nellie Bly’s reporting. Performances at the Play Circle at Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $30-$35, $15 for students; see mtmadison.com.

The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival offers up a carnival, all-ages entertainment and of course cooked sweet corn at Angell Park, 100 Park St. The grounds open at 6 p.m. on Friday (free admission) and at noon on Saturday and Sunday ($1 admission). Sweet corn is sold from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday only. Details are at sunprairiecornfest.com.

More than 100 artists will sell their work at the Agora Art Fair, held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. outside the Agora Center Building, 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg. Find a children’s art yard, live music, food and beer for purchase, and free admission. More at agoraartfair.com.

Live music, local beer, food carts, kids’ activities and more headline the free Eken Park Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Mayer Avenue. Check out the full music lineup at www.ekenpark.org/festival.htm.

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosts the annual Magic Pride Festival, with live music, vendors, games and activities for youth and families, food and more from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Warner Park. Find details at www.outreachmagicfestival.org.