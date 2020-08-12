Harmonious Wail vocalist asking for your vote in singing contest

Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, vocalist for the longstanding Madison band Harmonious Wail, is one of 10 semifinalists in an AARP singing contest after entering less than an hour before the deadline.

"I tossed my video in with over a thousand other contestants from across the U.S.," she said. "I am honored and excited to be entered as a semifinalist."

She's asking her Madison fans to vote for her before the AARP Superstar Singing Contest's Aug. 21 deadline, and said there will be a second round of voting if she becomes one of the five finalists.

Delaney-Potthoff is a 30-year veteran of the gypsy jazz band Harmonious Wail, and was inspired to enter the a cappella contest just 60 minutes before the deadline with the Louis Armstrong classic, "What a Wonderful World."

She said she "is weathering the storm of closed theaters and boarded up festivals" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her band's Summerfest appearance in Milwaukee was canceled, as was its summer tour of Scotland and Ireland.

The contest required contestants to use up to 200 words to describe their chosen piece, and Delaney-Potthoff wrote: “Louis Armstrong’s masterpiece still holds true, even in these unprecedented times.”