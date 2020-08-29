Harmonious Wail singer makes it into top 5 of contest

Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, singer for the longstanding Madison band Harmonious Wail, made it into the top 5 of an AARP singing contest, after becoming a semifinalist earlier this month.
"Here we go in for the final round!" she said.
She's asking her Madison fans to vote for her again before the AARP Superstar Singing Contest's Sept. 11 deadline. Voting starts Monday and the people’s vote will count for 40% of the decision.
Judges will assess contestants 30% for vocal quality and 30% for performance.
To vote: aarp.org/superstar2020.
Fans can vote every day, once a day. Every time you vote, your name gets tossed in the hat to win $100 from the advocacy organization for older adults. Voters must be at least 40-years-old, and live in the U.S.
The finalists will be notified on or after Sept. 14.
Delaney-Potthoff is a 30-year veteran of the gypsy jazz band Harmonious Wail, and was inspired to enter the a cappella contest just 60 minutes before the deadline with the Louis Armstrong classic, "What a Wonderful World."
Her new video for the finals is "Ready, Set, Go!"
Delaney-Potthoff said she "is weathering the storm of closed theaters and boarded up festivals" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her band's Summerfest appearance in Milwaukee was canceled, as was its summer tour of Scotland and Ireland.
Sims Delaney-Potthoff, Maggie's husband, who plays mandolin and sings, said the trio has been performing each Friday night since March 27 and posting the "quarantini" concerts online. After the first concert, they moved the shows outside and dubbed them "concerts under the oak."
Audiences are purely online, and Sims said they didn't want to charge fans for the shows because so many people are facing hard times. "It was altruistic," he said. "If you can pay, please do... because we have to keep the lights on. But if you can't, please enjoy the music and lift your spirits. "We believe in music being a healer. So, let the music speak."
