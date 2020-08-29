Harmonious Wail singer makes it into top 5 of contest

Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, singer for the longstanding Madison band Harmonious Wail, made it into the top 5 of an AARP singing contest, after becoming a semifinalist earlier this month.

"Here we go in for the final round!" she said.

She's asking her Madison fans to vote for her again before the AARP Superstar Singing Contest's Sept. 11 deadline. Voting starts Monday and the people’s vote will count for 40% of the decision.

Judges will assess contestants 30% for vocal quality and 30% for performance.

Fans can vote every day, once a day. Every time you vote, your name gets tossed in the hat to win $100 from the advocacy organization for older adults. Voters must be at least 40-years-old, and live in the U.S.

The finalists will be notified on or after Sept. 14.

Delaney-Potthoff is a 30-year veteran of the gypsy jazz band Harmonious Wail, and was inspired to enter the a cappella contest just 60 minutes before the deadline with the Louis Armstrong classic, "What a Wonderful World."

Her new video for the finals is "Ready, Set, Go!"