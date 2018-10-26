Don your fun or frightful apparel and join Freakfest 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday on State Street. Madison’s annual Halloween party features three stages of music: The Mountain Dew Stage at Capitol Square with Misterwives, Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, and more; Steve Brown Apartments Stage at Gilman Street with Quinn XCII, Yung Gravy, Djay Mando, Son! and more; and Ian’s Pizza/WSUM Stage at Frances Street with Distant Cuzins, The Dirty Nil, Solid Freex, and more. Businesses and bars along State Street will be open and selling food and drinks. Admission to the all-ages event is $15/day of show, or $10/advance at select local businesses and online at bit.ly/Freakfest2018.
More information www.madfreakfest.com.
‘Creatures of the Night’
Find free family fun 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Friday during “Creatures of the Night” Fall Fest at Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. Wear your costume and bring along flashlights for a hike through the prairie, games, sweet science experiments, spooky stories, live animals, refreshments, costume parade and more.
More information go.madison.com/AldoLeopoldFallFest.
Haunted prairie
Climb aboard a haunted prairie wagon ride during Halloween at the Farm 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee. Wagon rides begin at dusk, and things get spookier after 6:30 p.m. There will also be trick-or-treating, storytelling, games, crafts, live music with Boo Bradley and refreshments available to buy. Admission to the family-friendly event, which occurs rain or shine, is $5/per person, with children 3 and under admitted free. Kid-friendly costumes are encouraged.
More information schumacherfarmpark.org/halloween; or phone 608-358-3998.
Ballet hoedown
Giddy-up on over to a Toe-Down Hoedown 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Maple Bluff Country Club, 500 Kensington Drive. Do a little line dancing and square dancing with the Central Midwest Ballet Academy as they get a little bit country! There will be barbecue, Texas Hold’em, a wine pull, silent auction, and more. Admission is $40/adults, $15/ages 4 to 12, and free for ages 3 and under.
More information www.cmballet.org/hoedown-2018; or phone 608-422-2003.
Circus fun
Step right up and Join the Circus for Halloween 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Madison Circus Space’s temporary location, 84 N. Bryan St. Wear a costume and join in the fun including carnival games, crafts, performances, “try-it” stations, and more. Family-friendly programming is from 6-8 p.m. Suggested donation is $5/person or $15/family at the door. Bring cash for drinks, snacks, games, and activities.
More information go.madison.com/CircusHalloween.