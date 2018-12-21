Celebrate the winter solstice with family-friendly activities!
Craft Solstice Lanterns to light up the darkest day of the year in the Rooftop Clubhouse at Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Explore the museum and then return to the Rooftop Clubhouse for a Solstice Celebration 1 to 3 p.m. Friday. During the celebration, you can hang “mini suns” (oranges) from the trees to welcome back the sun (and feed the birds), jump over a yule log to burn off the bad luck of the past year, make wishes for a new year, and more. Both activities are free with $9/museum admission.
More information madisonchildrensmuseum.org/events; or phone 608-256-6445.
Meet other outdoor enthusiasts at the UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Highway, for a Solstice Sunset Walk 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday. The guided walk is free, no registration required.
More information arboretum.wisc.edu/event/129487; or phone 608-263-7888.
Cast your regrets and dreams into the Winter Solstice Sunset Bonfire at Olbrich Park, 3451 Atwood Ave., 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be drumming, singing, dancing, hot cocoa, hot cider, and more at the free event.
More information go.madison.com/OlbrichParkSolstice.
Gather at Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona, for a Winter Solstice Celebration 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Activities include exploring solstice traditions from around the world, a night hike under the stars, feeding winter birds, burning a yule log in a campfire, sipping hot cocoa and more. Admission is $6/members, $10/non-members, free for children ages 3 and younger. Walk-ins are accepted; please arrive promptly.
More information go.madison.com/AldoLeopoldWinterSolstice; or phone 608-221-0404.
Hear Madison Cello Ensemble perform at their Solstice Celebration 7 p.m. Friday at Nakoma Country Club, 4145 Country Club Road. Along with music, there will be a silent auction, cash bar, desserts and more. Donations are appreciated with proceeds benefiting Voces de la Frontera.
More information go.madison.com/MadisonCelloEnsemble Solstice.
Family-friendly parody
You won’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away for “Star Wars: The Panto Strikes Back.” See it at The Bartell, 113 E. Mifflin St. Mercury Players Theatre brings you corny jokes, slapstick humor, and silly song parodies based on the classic sci-fi films. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Dec. 27, 28, 29, and 2 p.m. Dec. 29, 30. Admission is $20/adults, $18/students and seniors, $10/youth 12 and under.
More information www.mercuryplayerstheatre.com; or phone 608-661-9696.