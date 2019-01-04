Join Governor-elect Tony Evers at his Inaugural Madison Kids’ Gala 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St. The event, aimed at kids, includes special activities, music, snacks, and a short address by the governor-elect. Tickets are $5/general admission, $15/family of four, free/kids ages 2 and under, and can be purchased in advance at go.madison.com/InauguralMadisonKidsGala, or at the door.
More information madisonchildrensmuseum.org; or phone 608-256-6445.
Majestic fests
From bluegrass to punk, metal to funk, hip-hop back to bluegrass, the Majestic, 115 King St., is featuring a January of music from Wisconsin artists.
Kick back at the Wisconsin Bluegrass Fest 8 p.m. Friday with Armchair Boogie, Kind Country, Rucksack Revolution, Black River Revue, and Oak Street Ramblers, hosted by Adam Gruel and Sarah Vos.
Have a blast at the Wisconsin Punk Fest 8 p.m. Saturday with Direct Hit!, The Hussy, Avenues, Coasting, and Gender Confetti.
The Jan. 11 Wisconsin Funk Fest features Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Nooky Jones, Rare Element, Wurk and DJ Phil Money. Wisconsin Hip-Hop Fest takes place Jan. 12 with Trapo, Bird’s Eye, Lucien Parker, Crashprez, Sincere Life, Chris Jewson, Broadway Muse and DJ Pain 1. The line up for Wisconsin Metal Fest on Jan. 18 includes Sarah Longfield, Growing, Casket Robbery, Archers, and Conniption. Round 2 of Wisconsin Bluegrass Fest will be Jan. 19 and has Them Coulee Boys, Wheelhouse, Feed the Dog, Chicken Wire Empire, and Monsters of Grass.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for all shows, and admission is $10/per person, per show and can be purchased in advance or at the door.
More information on all the Fests at majesticmadison.com; or phone 608-255-0901.
History storytellers
“Cure cabin fever” and hear Stories of the Fur Trade 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll St. Storytellers Dale and Paul Rogovich use hands-on interaction to engage listeners in tales of how the exchange of furs, fabrics, technologies, and traditions in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes region changed the lives of Europeans and American Indians forever. The family-friendly event is free.
More information go.madison.com/FurTrade; or phone 608-264-6555.
Model railroad fun
Learn the basics of building a toy train diorama at Model Railroad School 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Zor Shrine Temple, 575 Zor Shrine Place. There will be demonstrations on building plastic structures, cleaning, painting, bracing, gluing, and more at the free family-friendly event. Kids get to take home a free freight car project!
More information www.nmra-scwd.org; or phone 608-831-5357.