Light up your weekend with Pipers in the Prairie and Festival Fire from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. The annual fundraiser includes Celtic music by West Wind, Irish dance performance by Cashel Dennehy, bagpipers in the prairie, drummers on the drumlin and more. Snack on a hearty buffet of hors d'oeuvres and desserts and sip on wine, beer and non-alcoholic beverages. There will also be kids' crafts and activities and a silent auction. Finish off the evening around the festival fire. Admission to the family-friendly event is $75/adults, 18 and over, $25/children 5-17, and free for children age 4 and under.
More information, tickets, and online auction at aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org; or phone 608-221-0404.
New Glarus Oktoberfest
Celebrate Oktoberfest 5:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown New Glarus. Festivities include beer tent, food stands, chili cook-off, craft vendors, farmers' market, wooden keg tapping, 5k/10k run and 2-mile walk, kids' activities, wagon rides, and more. The live music line-up boasts Madison County, Max Drexler Bavarian Brass Band, Wheelhouse Band, Boogie & the Yo Yo'z, and The Jimmy's. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information www.swisstown.com; or phone 608-527-2095.
Harvest Moon Festival
Explore the natural world, rain or shine, during the Harvest Moon Festival 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Lussier Family Heritage Center, 3101 Lake Farm Road. Follow a torch-lit trail to interactive exhibits that include live critters, a kids' tree climb, telescopes to view the night sky, and interactive games. Roast s'mores on a bonfire while listening to live music from the Poor Hearts. There will also be homemade pie, chili hot dogs, cider, and more available for purchase along with a silent auction. Activities will be moved indoors in event of inclement weather. Admission to the family-friendly event is $5/person, and free for children ages 5 and under.
More information www.friendsofcapitalsprings.org/events; or phone 608-224-3606.
NESCO AppleFest
Pick Saturday to go to NESCO AppleFest 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Warner Park Community Recreational Center, 1625 Northport Drive. You'll find tasty baked goods including apple pie and apple crisp, $5 bags of apples, refreshments, used book and jewelry sale, kids' activities, and more. Music and entertainment will be provided by Elmore Lawson's Drum Circle, Doodlebug the Clown, Maynard the Mallard, Sassy Steppers, Polkalamity Pleasure Society, Bahama Bob, M-Trane Band, and others. Admission to the family-friendly event is $2/adults, and kids are free.
More information go.madison.com/AppleFest; or phone 608-243-5252.