Stay active this weekend at the Fitchburg Festival of Speed 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Agora Pavilion, 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg. Take a 25-mile Fitchburg Family Pharmacy bicycle ride and explore the hidden secrets of Fitchburg; join in or just be a spectator at the Wisconsin Cycling Association Criterium Championships; and run or walk at the Donor Dash 5K or 1-Mile Run. The free, family-friendly festival also includes kids’ activities and food. Live music begins at 6 p.m. and features New Politics and Twin XL.
More information www.fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com; or phone 608-288-8284.
Neighborhood festival
Eat, drink, and be merry at La Fête De Marquette 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday in McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. Multiple stages of live music from a variety of genres are the highlight of the free, family-friendly event. Other activities include bounce houses, climbing wall, vintage Ferris wheel, arts & crafts, face painting, henna art, and more. All proceeds benefit the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.
More information www.wil-mar.org/fete.
Art fairs
Capitol Square in Downtown Madison will be bustling with activity as Madison Museum of Contemporary Art hosts Art Fair on the Square 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Browse the more than 480 booths displaying nearly 500 artists’ works large and small, from grand sculptures to delicate jewelry, inspired ceramics, and vibrant works for your walls. Enjoy live music and outdoor dining at the free family-friendly event.
More information go.madison.com/2019ArtFairOnSquare.
Wander off the square toward the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the Olin Terrace Walkway to Monona Terrace to find Art Fair Off the Square 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Here you’ll find almost 140 exclusively-Wisconsin artists and craftspeople offering ceramics, art glass, painting, fiber, sculpture, jewelry, graphics, paper-making, photography, wood, and more. Food and “spontaneous happenings” can be found at this free, family-friendly event.
More information www.artcraftwis.org.
Discover the moon
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing during Saturday Science at Discovery: Over the Moon 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. You can check out moon rocks collected by Apollo missions, learn how to hunt for planets orbiting other stars, explore the challenges of colonizing space, and more. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information go.madison.com/OverTheMoon; or phone 608-316-4382.