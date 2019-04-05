Raise your spirits at the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras’ “Percussion Extravaganza!” 1:30 p.m. Saturday in UW-Madison’s Mills Concert Hall, 455 N. Park St. Along with the WYSO Percussion Ensemble, Madison Youth Choirs, UW Samba Band, and the UW PanGlobal Ensemble, the show will feature instrumentalists, vocalists and dancers performing music from several world cultures. You’ll also hear the world premiere of “Common Mind,” composed by WYSO alumnus Jon D. Nelson. Admission at the door is $10/adults, $5/ages 18 and under.
More information www.wysomusic.org; or phone 608-263-3320.
Film festival buzz
See what the buzz is about during the Wisconsin Film Festival running Friday through Thursday in venues on the UW-Madison campus and at Hilldale Shopping Center. More than 150 movies from all over the world are included in the largest university-produced film festival in the nation. Tickets and passes can be purchased online at go.madison.com/2019FilmFestTickets, by phone 608-265-ARTS (2787), or in person 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Campus Arts Ticketing in Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., or at the participating venue.
More information, film descriptions, price, schedule and locations at 2019.wifilmfest.org.
Pique the kids’ interest in the Wisconsin Film Festival with “Big Screens, Little Folks” movies Friday through Sunday on the UW-Madison Campus. Included in the specially-curated-for-kids film line-up is the Oscar-nominated “Ralph Breaks the Internet — 3D” presented by screenwriter, co-director and UW–Madison alum Phil Johnston at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the UW Cinematheque located in 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave., with a Q&A following. Admission to each family-friendly film is $6/per person.
More information, film titles, descriptions, location, and times at go.madison.com/BigScreensLittleFolks2019.
Explore UW-Madison
Take the opportunity to explore UW-Madison science venues 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday during the Science Expeditions Campus Open House. You’ll find exploration stations, spectacular science shows, and open houses for the sciences ranging from astronomy to zoology, geology to medicine, and more. Admission to the family-friendly events is free.
More information, including events, descriptions, locations and schedule available at science.wisc.edu/science-expeditions; or phone 608-265-2420.
Try out your engineering skills and build bottle rockets, balloon cars, marshmallow towers and more during UW-Madison’s Engineering Expo Community Day 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Engineering Centers Building, 1550 Engineering Drive. Along with the hands-on activities, there will be speakers and demonstrations at the free, family-friendly event.
More information engineeringexpo.wisc.edu.
Visit UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Care, 2015 Linden Drive, for an Open House 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Interact with animals, learn about their specialties, try out hands-on activities, tour the hospital and more at the free, family-friendly event.
More information www.vetmed.wisc.edu; or phone 608-262-3425.