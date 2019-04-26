Attend the Threads Fashion Show 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Madison Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave., to see creations by students in the UW-Madison Textiles and Fashion Design Program. This year’s theme, “Point of Muse: Inspired by the past, influencing the future,” celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection. Admission to the large-scale design and fashion event is $35/adults, $15/students and youth under 18.
More information, and purchase tickets, go.madison.com/Threads2019.
Teen bands night
You just might witness the beginnings of future stars at After Hours Teen Bands Night 6-8 p.m. Friday in the downstairs Archer Rooms at Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton. All ages are welcome to the free event that features teen bands 5 Leaf Clover, Flying Fuzz, and Quick and Painless.
More information go.madison.com/MiddletonTeenBands; or phone 608-827-7402.
Spring concerts
Welcome spring along with The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison as they present “Sing Joyfully!” Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St., and 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road. The premier a cappella choir will perform “Quatre Motets sur des themes gregoriens,” by Maurice Duruflé, “When David Heard,” by Norman Dinerstein, works from the Baroque Era by Antonio Lotti and Orlando Gibbons, “The Battle of Jericho,” arranged by Moses Hogan, “Only in Sleep,” a contemporary piece by Ē riks Ešenvalds, and more. Admission is free.
More information www.philharmonicchorusofmadison.org; or phone 608-469-7653.
Fine art fair
Join 14 South Artists, Inc. and Three Gaits, Inc. Therapeutic Horsemanship Center to Spring into Fine Arts 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Madison Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave. More than 40 highly-skilled Wisconsin artists offer their work for sale in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, jewelry, woodworking, fused glass, metalworking, glass mosaics and fiber arts. Admission is free.
More information springintofinearts.com.
Earth Day expo
Learn about sustainability while having fun at Sustainable Stoughton’s Earth Day Expo 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Lageret, 515 E. Main St., Stoughton. Family-friendly activities at more than 50 indoor and outdoor booths include yoga, live parrots, crafts, building a “giant plastic monster eating the Earth,” vendors, farmers, food trucks, live music, prairie garden demo, all-electric vehicle presentations and more. Admission is free.
More information sustainablestoughton.org; or phone 608-719-7227.