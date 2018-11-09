Shop the last Dane County Farmers’ Market of the 2018 outdoor season from 6:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday on the Capitol Square in Downtown Madison. Fall fruits and vegetables, flowers, meats, cheeses and more will be available from local vendors. Next week the market will move indoors to Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, and be open 7:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 17, and Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22.
More information dcfm.org; or phone 608-455-1999.
Winter art fair
Jumpstart your holiday shopping at Winter Art Fair Off the Square 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. More than 135 artists from Wisconsin offer a wide selection of unique pottery, paintings, fiber, glass art, wood, photography, jewelry, graphics, sculpture and more. Along with the art, there will be live music, a silent auction, a special kids’ shop, and more. Admission to the family-friendly event is $5/adults, and free for children under 12.
More information www.artcraftwis.org; or phone 608-204-9129.
Tabletop game convention
Make your move to Gamehole Con in Exhibition Hall at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Convention hours are 7 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Fans of fantasy and adventure tabletop gaming can join in games, shop for games and supplies, and see special guests and artists at the family-friendly event. Single-day admission is $40/Friday or Saturday, $35/Sunday; full-weekend admission is $65.
More information www.gameholecon.com; or phone 608-267-3976.
UW art open studio
Celebrate art with UW-Madison at the annual Master of Fine Arts Open Studio Day noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Meet artists and view their work at the Art Lofts Studios, 111 N. Frances St., and on the 6th and 7th floors of the Humanities Building, 455 N. Park St. You’ll find art for sale, artist talks, workshops and more at the free public event.
More information go.madison.com/FineArtsDay; or phone 978-478-8325.
Children’s theater
Go along on an adventure of mayhem and mischief with Playtime Productions’ “The Prince and the Pauper” at Waisman Center Auditorium, 1500 Highland Ave. Two performances are offered at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Both shows are sign-language interpreted; the 3 p.m. show is also sensory-friendly. Admission is $2/adults, $1/children.
More information www.waisman.wisc.edu/childrens-theater; or phone 608-263-5837.
Playtime Productions is bringing “The Prince and the Pauper” to more local venues this fall. Visit playtimeproductions.org for a full schedule.