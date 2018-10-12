Cultivate your curiosity during Wisconsin Science Festival: Curiosity Unleashed this weekend at events hosted by venues across the state. For a full schedule of events, visit wisconsinsciencefest.org.
Devise a plan to attend Engineering for Kids in a free event 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at DreamBank in its new location, 821 E. Washington Ave. Through fun activities, kids can learn about the ways things work.
More information www.dreamfearlessly.com/?p=7490; or phone 608-286-3150.
Tour the Science is Fun Exploration Stations 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. The Science is Fun Extravaganza will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday with a focus on climate in a free, family-friendly event.
More information scifun.chem.wisc.edu; or phone 608-316-4382.
Sample an evening of live experiments and interactive tastings during Gastropod 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the DeLuca Forum at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. Hosts of the live podcast performance serve up a three-course feast while revealing the history and science behind the food we eat. The free event is geared towards adults and presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Book Festival.
More information go.madison.com/GastropodLive; or phone 608-316-4382.
Rustle up some Sunday fun while learning about the Science of Autumn Colors at UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Highway. Drop in for the Exploration Stations 12:30 to 4 p.m., or come for the Family Nature Program 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Both events are free and include activities and crafts.
More information arboretum.wisc.edu/visit/events; or phone 608-263-7888.
Get a look at oft-hidden features of the natural world, such as cells, molecules and stars, at the “Cool Science Image Contest Exhibition” in the Mandelbaum and Albert Family Vision Gallery at the McPherson Eye Research Institute, 9431 Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research, 1111 Highland Ave. The photographs taken by scientists, staff and students in UW-Madison research are on display 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 18. Admission to the family-friendly exhibit is free.
More information vision.wisc.edu/vision-gallery; or phone 608-265-4023.
Duck Soup Cinema
Silence is golden at Duck Soup Cinema! The silent film series returns to Overture Center, 201 State St., with two showings of “The Kid Brother” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Local vaudeville-type acts take the stage before the movie is shown accompanied by live organ music. Admission is $8/adults, and $3/children 12 and under.
More information www.overture.org/events/kid-brother; or phone 608-258-4141.