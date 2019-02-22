Enjoy an evening of music, old and new, composed by women at “A Wintry Mix Chamber Music Collective” 7 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave. Madison-based Arbor Ensemble and Black Marigold, plus special guests, mix musicians and instrumentation to showcase an array of works for strings, winds and piano. Admission to the family-friendly event is $15/general, $5/students, free/ages 12 and under.
More information www.lunartfestival.org/special-events; or phone 608-239-9885.
International Festival
You don’t need a passport for a global adventure at the International Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St. You’ll find more than 50 cultures represented through music, dancing, performances, food, arts, crafts and a marketplace at the family-friendly event. Admission is free.
More information www.overture.org; or phone 608-258-4141.
Library Bubbler fun
Have a Very Bubbler Saturday with Madison Public Library!
Join Bubbler artist-in-residence Rodney Lambright II for an Animation Film Study Workshop 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. Lambright will show the planning and creativity behind some of the films and animations that inspired him, then will guide participants to create with specific writing and drawing prompts. The free event is for ages 14 and over, no experience is needed.
More information go.madison.com/BubblerAnimation; or phone 608-266-5975.
Get creative at Robot-o-thon 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sequoya branch library, 4340 Tokay Blvd. You can use your coding skills to program meeperBOTS built with Legos or create a friendly robot out of provided art supplies to take home with you. The family-friendly event is free and open to all ages.
More information go.madison.com/BubblerRobotOThon; or phone 608-266-6385.
Irish and Celtic music
Immerse yourself in an evening of traditional Irish and Celtic music with Cherish the Ladies 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Verona Performing Arts Center, 300 Richard St., Verona. The all-female group is led by All-Ireland Champion on the flute and tin whistle, Joannie Madden, from Bronx, New York, and includes founding member Mary Coogan from New York, All-Ireland Champion accordionist Mirella Murray from Connemara, County Galway, pianist Kathleen Boyle from Glasgow, Scotland, fiddler Nollaig Casey from Bandon, County Cork, and vocalist Kate Purcell from County Clare. Admission to the family-friendly event is $32/adults, $30/senior over 65, $10/students 18 and under.
More information www.vapas.org; or phone 608-848-2787.