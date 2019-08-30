Tempt your taste buds at Taste of Madison 2 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday around Capitol Square in Downtown Madison. More than 80 restaurants and 26 beverage stands offer special food and drinks for sale.
Grab a seat near one of the three stages to hear live music from more than 25 bands throughout the weekend. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information www.tasteofmadison.com.
Green Bay Packer fans can visit the Lambeau Field Live exhibit, located on West Washington Avenue, during Taste of Madison Saturday and Sunday for a virtual reality experience. There are free activities for fans of all ages, including Q&A and photo sessions with Packer alum Dave Robinson, Play 60, a pro shop, and more. Tundra Line, the Packers’ drumline will perform several times on Saturday.
More information www.tasteofmadison.com/lambeaufieldlive.
Bluegrass plus brews
Wrap up summer at Brewgrass Fest 5 to 9 p.m. Friday on the Grand Plaza at The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Place. Buffalo Gospel opens the evening followed by the headliner Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Grab a brew and fish fry from The Icehouse to enjoy while you listen. Admission and sunsets are free at the family-friendly event.
More information go.madison.com/BrewgrassFest; or phone 608-535-8200.
Free concert
Relax in the coolness of Overture Hall in the Overture Center, 201 State St., and hear beautiful music performed by Juilliard-trained organist David La’O Ball. The free 45-minute Farmers’ Market Organ Concert is family-friendly and takes place 11 a.m. Saturday. No tickets or reservations are needed.
More information go.madison.com/FarmersMarketOrganConcert; or phone 608-257-3734.
Fire house jamboree
Talk with friends and firemen at Mount Horeb Volunteers Fire Department EMS Jamboree 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday at Mount Horeb Area Joint Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service, 400 Blue Mounds St., Mount Horeb. Start the day at the fire house with a pancake breakfast, stay for guided tours and fire truck rides. The event has activities for all ages including a kids’ firefighter challenge course, bean bag tournament, local talent show, silent auction, food and drink, and more. The Cherokee Band and Swing Crew provide live music in the afternoon and evening. Admission is free.
More information fdmh.org/jamboree; or phone 608-437-5571.
Beatles’ tribute
Get all together now and celebrate BeatleFest 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday in the backyard of Spring Green General Store, 137 S. Albany St., Spring Green. You’ll only hear Beatles’ music from the 15 local groups scheduled to perform. A special festival menu will be offered, along with beer on tap and cider. Admission is free, and it is suggested you bring lawn chairs and bug spray, but no carry-ins, please.
More information go.madison.com/11thBeatleFest; or phone 608-588-7070.