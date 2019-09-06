Duck over to Yahara Riverfest noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Conservancy Commons Park, 6822 Yellowwood Lane, DeForest. Highlights of the afternoon include racing rubber ducks down the river for prizes, Friends of the Yahara River Headwaters’ fishing clinic, and Madison Herpetology Society’s amphibian exhibit. You’ll also find a petting zoo, nature-themed crafts and activities, pumpkin decorating, wagon rides on the Upper Yahara River Trail, food carts, wine and beer, and more. DrumPower of Madison, Tracy Jane Comer, and Prairie Thunder Cloggers provide music and entertainment. Admission is free.
More information www.yaharariverfest.com; or phone 608-846-6751.
Jazz festival
Saunter over for Strollin’ Middleton Jazz Festival 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. Fifteen jazz bands will perform at eight venues in Middleton in a staggered schedule that allows you to stroll from venue to venue to hear an array of music. Combos featuring Middleton and Sun Prairie High School students start the evening off 5 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Student Stage, 7447 University Ave. Middleton Senior Center, 7448 Hubbard Ave., hosts Middleton Jazz at 5 p.m. and All That Jazz at 6 p.m. Silence will be broken at Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Ave., at 6 p.m. by the John Becker Quartet, at 7 p.m. by the Ray Rideout Quartet, and at 8 p.m. by Mrs. Fun. Downtown Middleton Plaza, Hubbard Avenue at Aurora Street, will be jiving with Wilder Deitz at 6 p.m., the Donna Woodall Group at 7:30 p.m., and the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Sextet at 9 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., try on the Two Jackets at Villa Dolce, 1828 Parmenter St., or hear Johnny Chimes at Louisianne’s, 7464 Hubbard Ave. Spice up the evening at the National Mustard Museum, 7477 Hubbard Ave., with the Lesser Lakes Trio at 7 p.m. And, find Lynette Margulies and Jane Reynolds at 7 p.m., and Mal O Dua at 8 p.m., at Barriques, 1901 Cayuga St. Admission to the Jazz Consortium’s evening is free.
More information: www.jazzinmadison.org; or phone 608-217-6327.
Kids’ fun run
On your mark, get set, race in the IRONKIDS Fun Run! Kids ages 6 months to 13 years old can join in the IRONMAN excitement 9 a.m. Saturday on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Capitol Square in Downtown Madison. The Fun Run includes a Diaper Dot Dash of 15 feet, a Toddler Dot Trot of 30 feet, a one-loop around Capitol Square (.6 mile), and a two-loops around Capitol Square (1.2 miles) race. Parents can register their kids 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive; or starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday near the start line on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Entry fee is $20 (debit or credit cards only, no cash accepted) and includes a race bib, finisher shirt, medal, goodie bag, and the pride of being an IRONKID.
More information go.madison.com/IronKids2019; or phone 608-441-2633.
Triathlon viewing
Watch the IRONMAN Wisconsin triathlon pro participants take off from the starting line 6:40 a.m. Sunday, and the Age-Group race participants at 6:50 a.m., in Law Park, 410 S. Blair St. View the swim portion of the race from Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, or on the waterfront along Capitol City Trail. Hop a free shuttle bus, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday near Monona Terrace on Wilson Street, to see the Verona loop of the bike portion of the race, or catch them on one of two passes through Downtown Madison. Athletes will run a two-loop course through Downtown Madison and then cross the finish line located on Martin Luther King Boulevard between East Doty and West Wilson Streets. Spectators can also track an athlete on race day, visit go.madison.com/IronManSpectator for instructions, and more information on viewing the triathlon.