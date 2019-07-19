Have some family-friendly fun with Summit Players Theatre as they perform “Romeo and Juliet” 7 p.m. Saturday in Lake Kegonsa State Park, 2405 Door Creek Road, Stoughton, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo. Each summer, the troupe presents Shakespeare in the State Parks throughout Wisconsin and acts out plays that are adapted to be short and understandable for kids. Arrive an hour-and-a-half before the performance (5:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday) to join in a pre-show workshop, “Playing with Shakespeare: Get Outside with Will,” where the whole family can learn about Shakespeare and act out a scene! Admission to performances and workshops is free, donations are welcome. A Wisconsin State Park vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance into all state parks, and can be purchased at the entrance.
More information www.summitplayerstheatre.com; or email info@summitplayerstheatre.com.
Bargain bazaar
Meander through Maxwell Street Days on State Street in Downtown Madison 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More than 50 businesses offer bargains on clothing, jewelry, gifts, artwork, sporting goods, books, and more. Find fabulous foods and enjoy street musicians serenading the classic urban bazaar. Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/MaxwellStreetDays.
Make your way to the mall outside Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave., for their Pop-Up Shop 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Shop from a selection of items in their $5 Sale.
More information www.chazen.wisc.edu; or phone 608-263-2246.
Free live music
Unwind from the work week at Live on King Street 7 p.m. Friday in front of the Majestic, 115 King St. Doors open at 6 p.m. for an evening starting off with the rhythm and soul of local favorites The People Brothers Band. The mysterious Here Come the Mummies will arrive to bring some funk to King Street later in the evening. Admission is free.
More information majesticmadison.com; or phone 608-255-0901.
Outdoor opera
Gather in Garner Park, 333 S. Rosa Road, for fresh air and arias 8 p.m. Saturday during Opera in the Park. Madison Opera singers, accompanied by the Madison Symphony Orchestra, share their favorite opera and musical theater numbers at the free, family-friendly event. Blankets, chairs, food and beverages are welcome. Rain date is Sunday.
More information www.madisonopera.org; or phone 608-238-8085.
County fair time
Animals, vegetables, carnival rides, oh my! Dane County Fair, at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with gates open at 9 a.m. daily, outdoor exhibitors and vendors 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, exhibition hall open 10 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily, and the carnival running noon to 11 p.m. daily (unless there is lightning). Friday admission, before 3 p.m., is $3/ for everyone over 6 years old. Daily admission is free/ages 5 and under, $3/ages 6 to 11, $8/ages 12 and over. Season admission is free/ages 5 and under, $6/ages 6 to 11, and $20/ages 12 and over. Parking is free all day, every day.
More information www.danecountyfair.com.