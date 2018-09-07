Block out time to visit the Quilt Expo 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Exhibition Hall at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. You’ll find quilt exhibits, demonstrations, vendors offering everything from notions to machines, and more. Admission at the door is $10/one day, $15/two days, $18/three days, with children 12 and under admitted free with an adult. Parking is a separate fee of $7.
More information quiltexpo.com; or phone 866-297-6545.
Kids’ fall/winter resale
Save on children’s fall and winter wardrobe needs during Half-Pint Resale 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Madison Curling Club, 4802 Marsh Road, McFarland. Shop for coats, boots, snow pants, toys, back-to-school clothes, shoes, and more, for kids ages 0 to 12+. There will also be nursing and lactation supplies, cloth diapers, bassinets, high chairs, baby carriers, sporting goods, books and more at the free-admission consignment event.
More information at halfpintresale.com; or phone 608-347-5652.
Watermelon festival
Enjoy a taste of late summer at Pardeeville Watermelon Festival 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Chandler Park, 300 Park St., Pardeeville. Free, sliced watermelon is available all day. There will be speed-eating, seed-spitting, and watermelon-carving contests, an arts and crafts fair and flea market, bounce house, youth hay dive, entertainment by The Magic of Isaiah, food vendors and more. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information pardeevillewatermelonfestival.com; or phone 608-514-1926.
Vegan fest
Discover delicious dietary options at Madison Vegan Fest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Madison Area Technical College, Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St. All are welcome to the free, family-friendly event, whether you are already a vegan, considering transitioning to a vegan diet, or just curious. There will be information, speakers, vegan exhibitors, vegan food samples and more.
More information madisonveganfest.org.
Dogs just wanna have fun
Turn your canine family member loose for a romp in the Goodman Pool, 325 Olin Ave., rain or shine, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday during Capital K9s Dog Paddle and Dog Wash. Admission prices are per dog (and include their human family members): $20/dog swim, or $25/dog swim and bath. Human spectators without their own dogs are welcome to watch the cavorting canines for an admission fee of $10.
More information capitalk9s.org/dog-paddle; or phone 608-845-7591.
Then take the family and pup to Puptoberfest in the Wisconsin Brewing Company’s Backyard, 1079 American Way, Verona, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Spend the afternoon — play games, listen to music from Red Hot Horn Dawgs, browse the vendor and craft fair, enjoy cool drinks and hot food, and more. Admission is free and open to all, even without a pup!
More information www.facebook.com/OccuPawsGuideDogs.