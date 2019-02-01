Surround yourself with beauty at Orchid Quest 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. You’ll find unique orchids from around the world, educational speakers, knowledgeable growers, raffles, silent auctions and vendors. Admission and parking are free.
More information www.orchidguild.org; or phone 608-592-7906.
Winter festival
Don your red pointy hat for a weekend of Scandinavian heritage fun during the Scandinoovian Winter Festival at various venues throughout Mount Horeb. Friday’s festivities include Uff Da Skjegg Beard Contest 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Tomte Party with music 6 to 9 p.m., both at The Grumpy Troll, 105 S 2nd St., Mount Horeb. Saturday’s fun includes the Norwegian Hardanger Fiddlers 10 a.m. at Mount Horeb Public Library, 105 Perimeter Road, Mount Horeb; Adult Spelling Bee, 1 to 4 p.m. at the District No. 1 Schoolhouse, 110 N. 2nd St., Mount Horeb; a Cupcake Walk, 3 to 4 p.m. at the Driftless Historium, 100 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb; and a Nisse Party including music and bowling 4 p.m. to close at the Norsk Golf Bowl, 2755 Norsk Golf Bowl Road, Mount Horeb. The Rotary Pancake Breakfast and Optimist Silent Auction 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mount Horeb Middle School, 900 E. Garfield St., Mount Horeb, wrap up the festival.
Visit www.mhscandifest.com for more information and times and venues for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, snow sculpting, ice skating, family broom ball, winter habitat hike, free family movie, frozen turkey bowling, and more.
Kids discover science
Take the kids to discover the science behind their favorite sports at Saturday Science: Badger Athletics: Strength of the Body and Mind 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Town Center in the Discovery Center, 330 Orchard St. UW-Madison student-athletes, part of the Badgers Give Back program, will be on hand to do some quickness tests, measure speed, and test different techniques to learn the importance of staying fit and to stay safe while playing sports. Admission to the drop-in family-friendly event is free.
More information discovery.wisc.edu/SaturdayScience; or phone 608-316-4382.
Family dance
Muggle and wizard families are invited to a Wizard’s Goblet of Fire Dance 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Cambridge Historic School Gym, 211 South St., Cambridge. Wear your favorite Harry Potter-themed costume; there will be prizes for best costume! Admission to the Cambridge-Deerfield Players Theater fundraiser is $5; refreshments are extra. For more information, or to make reservations, email cdptheater@gmail.com.
More information www.cdplayerstheater.com.