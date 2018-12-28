Bid farewell to the old year and greet the new year at celebrations throughout Madison.
Bounce into the new year with the whole family at Madison Family Eve 4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. Activities include children’s inflatables, Ultra-Zone laser tag, a DJ and dancing, and more. There will also be a martial arts demonstration, juggling and comedy from T. J. Howell, magic with James the Magician, music by Panchromatic Steel, and more. A New Year’s countdown with a balloon drop concludes the evening. Advance admission is $9/adults 17 and older, $8/kids ages 4 to 16, and free for children 3 and under, at madisonfamilyeve.brownpapertickets.com.
More information madisonfamilyeve.com; or phone 608-333-6469.
Hip hop masquerade
Close out the year with underground hip hop and R&B at a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Art In, 1444 E. Washington Ave. Millionn Kimmons will open the evening that includes Willie Wright, Crown Vic, Bob DA Hippie, Dizzo, Babyface, Jae Stone, Will E. Banks, and Derek J. Admission is $10/advance at go.madison.com/ArtInMasqueradeBall, or $20/day of; must be 21 or over. Masks will be given out all night.
More information www.facebook.com/artistscollectives.
Kids’ dance party
Jump, jive and boogie with the whole family at a New Year’s Eve Dance Party 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at Madison Children’s Museum, 100 N. Hamilton St. DJ Scott Mueller will provide music for the dance party that wraps up with a confetti-filled New Year’s countdown at 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is $9, and the party is free.
More information madisonchildrensmuseum.org; or phone 608-256-6445.
Grown-ups’ pool party
Celebrate the New Year during “WU Year’s Eve” 2 p.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday at Wyndham Garden, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg. Three stages provide music from Big WU, Heatbox, Craig Baumann & The Story, Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound, Greg “Cheech” Hall, Matt Williams (Steez) & Pete Raboin (Dead Horses), Soul Symmetry, Old Oaks and Wurk Folks. There’s also a pool party! Admission is $40/advance or $50/day of; adults 21 and over only.
Tickets and information at go.madison.com/WuYearsEve; or phone 608-274-7200.
Nasty New Year’s Eve
Make it a Nasty New Year’s Eve with Nuggernaut and Friends at Alchemy, 1980 Atwood Ave. Anitra Hovelson, Hannah Larson, Robin Lee, Troy Armbruster and Adam Ginsberg join the Nuggernauts for a night of jazz funk to benefit WORT 89.9 FM Community Radio. The party starts at 11 p.m. Monday and lasts until 3 a.m. Tuesday, and features a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Admission is $10.
More information go.madison.com/NastyNYE; or phone 608-256-2001.