Celebrate Johann Sebastian Bach’s birthday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bach Around the Clock. Drop by or stay all day at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1833 Regent St., to hear local musicians of all ages perform the music of Bach. There will be refreshments all day with birthday cake at the end of the night. Admission to the family-friendly event is free, with donations accepted.
More information bachclock.com; or phone 608-233-2646.
Golf show
Putter around the Greater Madison Golf Show noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton. Admission to the family-friendly event is $8/at the door, with children 12 and under and those with a military ID admitted free.
More information roylegolfshows.com/madison; or phone 608-279-1479.
Saturday Science
Hop over to the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St., 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for Saturday Science: Spring in Your Step. Kids can explore all kinds of “spring”! They’ll learn about the season and be inspired to grow a garden, along with learning the physics behind metal springs and seeing how far they can spring across the floor. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information discovery.wisc.edu/SaturdayScience; or phone 608-316-4382.
Madison Reads Leopold
Drop in, or stay the day, to hear Madison Reads Leopold at UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1208 Seminole Highway, 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Public figures and community members will be reading works by Aldo Leopold from “A Sand County Almanac” including the well-known January-December calendar essays. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information go.madison.com/MadisonReadsLeopold; or phone 608-263-7888.
Women’s celebration
Honor the achievements of women 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the International Women’s Day Community Celebration in Madison Turner Hall, 3001 S. Stoughton Road. Senegambia Women Association hosts the evening of inspirational speakers, music, dancing and ethnic food. Admission is free.
For more information and to register visit go.madison.com/WomensDayCelebration; or phone 608-298-3641.
Dance competition
Enjoy an evening of South-Asian dance at the Aa Dekhen Zara (ADZ) annual competition 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Capitol Theater in Overture Center, 201 State St. Dance teams from across the country compete in Bollywood/Fusion and Bhangra categories. Admission to the event, suggested for ages 6 and up, is $25/adults, $15/students, including youth.
More information www.facebook.com/AaDekhenZaraEntertainment or www.overture.org; or phone 608-258-4141.