Go hog wild at the Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse during its free 40th Birthday Concert/Jam 6 to 10 p.m. Friday in the WilMar Center, 953 Jenifer St. The extended evening includes performances from musicians who were regulars in the early days — Roxanne Neat, KG and the Ranger, Pete Houser and Jamie Hascall, Lisa Johnson and more. Free birthday cake and pizza will be available.
Comic con
Don your best cosplay for Wizard World Comic Con 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Exhibition Hall and Veterans Memorial Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Artists, creators and celebrity guests, including William Shatner, will meet fans and sign autographs. Find vendors with items from movies, graphic novels, TV and more, including toys, art and collectibles. Admission to the family-friendly event is $39.99/Friday, $54.99/Saturday, $49.99/Sunday, $79.99/3-day pass, with a maximum of two children per paying adult admitted free.
Celebration in dance
Experience a “feast for the senses” as Li Chiao-Ping Dance presents “Dolce Stil Novo” at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Masonic Auditorium, 301 Wisconsin Ave. Women in today’s world are celebrated through dance, music, fashion, art, text, video and lighting. Tickets are $10, $5/students and seniors, and are available online at dolcestilnovo.brownpapertickets.com or at the door.
Holi day music
Make the holiday season merrier with music!
Catch the holiday spirit with Holiday Horns, a free concert by the UW-Madison Horn Choir, 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Mead Witter Lobby of Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. The UW-Madison Horn Choir presents the free concert that includes compositions by Bach, Gustav Mahler, and Henry Mancini. Seating is first come, first serve. The concert will also be streamed live. See
Madison College Chorale and the Community Show Choir will perform holiday favorites at a Holiday Pageant 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Mitby Theater at Madison Area Technical College, 1701 Wright St. such as "Winter Wonderland," "A Holly Jolly Christmas," "Deck the Halls," and "Hallelujah Chorus." Admission to the family-friendly event is $9; $7/seniors. More information www.facebook.com/MadisonCollegePerformingArts; or phone 608-846-4375.
Make a joyful noise with UW-Madison choirs during their free winter concerts at 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday at Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave. The Chorale, Concert Choir, Madrigal Singers, University Chorus, Women’s Chorus and Masters Singers will perform, and invite concert-goers for a holiday carol sing-along. A free-will offering will be accepted, as well. More information go.madison.com/TwoWinterConcerts; or phone 608-263-5615.
Join Sun Prairie Community Band 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at their free Holiday Concert in Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, 220 Kroncke Drive, Sun Prairie. Standard holiday favorites and other lively selections are on the play list for the free family-friendly event. More information www.facebook.com/sunprairieband.