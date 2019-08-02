You don’t have to travel far from home to enjoy Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra’s (MAYCO) “Far From Home” family-friendly concert.
Hear the concert in the historic Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave., noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturday as part of the Grace Presents series. You’ll have another chance to hear MAYCO perform during the Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen concert series 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. Admission to both venues is free; seating is limited at the Chazen Museum.
More information www.mayco.org; or phone 608-514-5537.
Performing house cats
Catch the Amazing Acro-cats featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, at Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Domesticated house cats roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops, and more during the 2-hour all-ages performance. A finale features the world’s only all-cat band, plus a tambourine-playing chicken! Admission is $23-$43.
More information and buy tickets bartelltheatre.org; or phone 608-661-9696.
American roots music
Discover American roots music at Sugar Maple Music Festival 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road. Performances, workshops, and jam sessions are held concurrently on three stages at the family-friendly event. Concession vendors are also available. Admission is free for kids ages 17 and under; in advance, $40/2-day pass, $27/Friday only, $30/Saturday only; at the gate, $50/2-day pass, $30/Friday only, $35/Saturday only.
More information and get tickets sugarmaplefest.org.
Mustard fun
Squeeze some family-friendly fun into your weekend 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during National Mustard Day at the National Mustard Museum, 7477 Hubbard Ave., Middleton. Legendary Milwaukee Brewers slugger Stormin’ Gorman Thomas is the special guest at the free event that takes place rain or shine and includes mustard samples and tasty treats including hot dogs, pulled pork, brats, hot soft pretzels, Culver’s frozen vanilla raspberry swirl mustard custard (and plain chocolate and vanilla for the less adventurous!), and more.
The Poupon U Accordion Band, Red Hot Horn Dawgs, Speedtrap, City Electric, and Chaser provide live music while you play mustard games, dance, take part in kids’ activities, bounce house, airbrush tattoos, and more.
More information mustardmuseum.com; or phone 800-438-6878.
Explore veganism
Sample a taste of veganism during Madison Vegan Fest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Madison Area Technical College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St.
Explore how veganism is having an impact in making a difference for animals, the environment, and health. Admission is free.
More information madisonveganfest.org.