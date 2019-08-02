Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra 1

There are two opportunities to hear Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra this weekend. They will perform noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave., and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave.

 STEVE RANKIN, MADISON AREA YOUTH CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

You don’t have to travel far from home to enjoy Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra’s (MAYCO) “Far From Home” family-friendly concert.

Hear the concert in the historic Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave., noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturday as part of the Grace Presents series. You’ll have another chance to hear MAYCO perform during the Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen concert series 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. Admission to both venues is free; seating is limited at the Chazen Museum.

More information www.mayco.org; or phone 608-514-5537.

Amazing Acro-cats 2

Buggles plays the trumpet during an Amazing Acro-cats performance with Tuna and the Rock Cats. They will be at Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St., Friday through Monday.

Performing house cats

Catch the Amazing Acro-cats featuring Tuna and the Rock Cats 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Monday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, at Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. Domesticated house cats roll on balls, ride skateboards, jump through hoops, and more during the 2-hour all-ages performance. A finale features the world’s only all-cat band, plus a tambourine-playing chicken! Admission is $23-$43.

More information and buy tickets bartelltheatre.org; or phone 608-661-9696.

Sugar Maple Fest 3

Strangers bond through the power of music during jam sessions at Sugar Maple Music Festival. This year's event takes place 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road.

American roots music

Discover American roots music at Sugar Maple Music Festival 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake Farm County Park, 4330 Libby Road. Performances, workshops, and jam sessions are held concurrently on three stages at the family-friendly event. Concession vendors are also available. Admission is free for kids ages 17 and under; in advance, $40/2-day pass, $27/Friday only, $30/Saturday only; at the gate, $50/2-day pass, $30/Friday only, $35/Saturday only.

More information and get tickets sugarmaplefest.org.

National Mustard Day 4

Join in the family fun at National Mustard Day 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at National Mustard Museum, 7477 Hubbard Ave., Middleton.

Mustard fun

Squeeze some family-friendly fun into your weekend 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday during National Mustard Day at the National Mustard Museum, 7477 Hubbard Ave., Middleton. Legendary Milwaukee Brewers slugger Stormin’ Gorman Thomas is the special guest at the free event that takes place rain or shine and includes mustard samples and tasty treats including hot dogs, pulled pork, brats, hot soft pretzels, Culver’s frozen vanilla raspberry swirl mustard custard (and plain chocolate and vanilla for the less adventurous!), and more.

The Poupon U Accordion Band, Red Hot Horn Dawgs, Speedtrap, City Electric, and Chaser provide live music while you play mustard games, dance, take part in kids’ activities, bounce house, airbrush tattoos, and more.

More information mustardmuseum.com; or phone 800-438-6878.

Explore veganism

Sample a taste of veganism during Madison Vegan Fest 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Madison Area Technical College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St.

Explore how veganism is having an impact in making a difference for animals, the environment, and health. Admission is free.

More information madisonveganfest.org.

