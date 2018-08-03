Rollick to American roots music beginning 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday during Sugar Maple Music Festival at Lake Farm County Park, 3113 Libby Road. Al Scorch & the Country Soul Ensemble, Sam Broussard, Hawktail, and the The Tillers are in the musical line-up for Friday; and Joe and Vicki Price, The Awful Purdies, MadFiddle, Mid-City Aces, Hubby Jenkins, Pieta Brown, and The Travelin’ McCourys for Saturday. You’ll also find family-friendly interactive fun that includes fiddle workshops, musical yoga and music jams.
Saturday’s schedule includes a Little Fiddler workshop, a make-your-own instrument workshop, and activities with Wild Rumpus Circus and Boulder Climbing Gym for the kids. Admission at the gate is $45/2-day pass, $25/Friday only, $30/Saturday only, and free for kids 17 and under.
More information sugarmaplefest.org; or phone 608-227-8685.
Dane Dances!
Bring your best moves to Monona Terrace rooftop, 1 John Nolen Drive, for Dane Dances! 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday in August. The Associates, Kinfolk, and DJ Stacktrace bring the music to the free, family-friendly event this week.
More information danedances.org; or phone 608-719-8846.
Live on King Street
Find some R&B, country-pop, and country music Live on King Street 7 p.m. Friday in front of the Majestic, 115 King St. Son Little and Count This Penny start the show for headliner Margo Price. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free all-ages event.
More information majesticmadison.com; or phone 608-255-0901.
Nature field trip
Stop by Biocore Prairie in Lakeshore Nature Preserve to learn about Bird Banding between 7 a.m. and noon Saturday. A wildlife rehabilitation training coordinator will share how banding helps us learn more about birds and aids conservation efforts. Get hands-on with the banding, if you wish. Park at UW lot 129, 2004 University Bay Drive, at the Picnic Point entrance and walk to Biocore Prairie above the Eagle Heights Gardens.
More information www.friendslakeshorepreserve.com; or phone 608-838-0413.
Magic show
Add some magic to your weekend with The Wonders of Magic with Isaiah Foster at DreamBank, 1 N. Pinckney St. The free family-friendly event features two 45-minute shows full of comedy and mystery starting at 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday.
More information www.dreamfearlessly.com/?p=7342.
Mustard festival
Spice up your weekend at the Mustard Museum, 7477 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, and celebrate National Mustard Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The free, family-friendly celebration of mustard features music, by the Poupon U Accordion Band, Red Hot Horn Dawgs, Marcy and the Highlights, and Reloaded. There’s also activities, dancing, a marketplace and food.
More information mustardmuseum.com; or phone 608-831-2222.
Youth chamber orchestra
Hear the “Interplay” of the Madison Area Youth Chamber Orchestra (MAYCO) 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 203 Wisconsin Ave. The concert includes Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9, Grieg’s “Last Spring,” and Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.” General admission is $10, at the door, with students admitted by donation.
More information www.mayco.org; or phone 608-514-5537.
MAYCO will also perform 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Brittingham Gallery III of the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave., as part of the free Sunday Afternoon Live at the Chazen series. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.
More information go.madison.com/ChazenMAYCO.