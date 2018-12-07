Delight in the elegant traditional dancing and attire of southern India as Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance is featured at Kids in the Rotunda in the Overture Center, 201 State St. Dancers of all ages will take the stage at 9:30 and 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Saturday. The 1 p.m. show will be American Sign Language interpreted. Admission is free.
More information www.overture.org; or phone 608-258-4141.
Head over to Art After Overture 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Madison Public Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., for free, family-friendly art and activities inspired by Kalaanjali’s dancing.
The free fun continues at the library 2 p.m. Saturday with “Ebenezer Duke,” an original musical retelling of “A Christmas Carol.”
More information on both events www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/central; or phone 608-266-6300.
Pop in to Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave., for more creative fun at Art Spin: Holiday Style! noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Free family-friendly activities include creating a miniature room using found objects in the spirit of the “Shelter: Crafting a Safe Home” exhibit.
More information www.chazen.wisc.edu; or phone 608-263-2246.
‘To market, to market’
Find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts at holiday markets.
Good Day Market: Holiday Edition offers handmade home and lifestyle goods 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave. Admission is free. More information gooddaymarket.net.
FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., hosts their Holiday Bazaar with scrumptious foods for giving or serving this season 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Lunch will be available during the free event. More information www.feedkitchens.org.
Shop for local handmade creations at Art at the Depot 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Industries, 931 E. Main St. Admission is free. More information go.madison.com/ArtAtTheDepot.
Bos Meadery, 849 E. Washington Ave., hosts Mead Market featuring locally crafted gifts 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. More information www.bosmeadery.com.
Marché de Noël is a European-style Christmas market held at Pied Beauty Farms, 1390 Washington Road, Stoughton, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. More information piedbeautyfarm.com.
Live music serenades you at Stuff Your Stockings Merry Maker’s Market 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. Entry into the event is $2, or free with a donation of a non-perishable food item. Kids 12 and under admitted free. More information stuffyourstockings.wordpress.com.
Plan to stop by Plan B, 924 Williamson St., noon to 5 p.m. Sunday for Merry Madness Indie Art Show with handmade items from local artists. Free admission. More information www.facebook.com/bohomerrymadness.