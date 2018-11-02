Jump into the weekend with the Tandem Press Friday Jazz Series 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave. If you can’t join the UW-Madison Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Standards Ensemble in person at the free event, you can enjoy the live-stream at tandempress.wisc.edu/live.
More information tandempress.wisc.edu/jazz-series; or phone 608-263-3437.
Find Afrofunk fun at inDIGenous Jazz Series 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Frederic March Play Circle in Wisconsin Union Theater, 800 Langdon St. West African music is combined with elements of funk, jazz, and Afro-Caribbean music by the Madison ensemble Immigré at the free event.
More information www.madisonmusiccollective.org or go.madison.com/JazzImmigre.
Liven up your afternoon with the Dixie Doodlers 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg. They’ll bring the bright melodies of, and a bit of history about, early-1900s Dixieland music to the family-friendly event. Admission is $20 for Madison Jazz Society members, $25/non-members, and free for children 18 and younger.
More information go.madison.com/DixieDoodlers; or phone 608-850-5400.
Wind down the weekend with Sunday Jazz @ Sequoya 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Madison Public Library, Sequoya branch, 4340 Tokay Blvd. Ken Wheaton will perform his own songs, jazz and blues standards, and 1960s-to-present-day pop favorites on his acoustic finger-style guitar.
More information go.madison.com/KenWheaton; or phone 608-266-6385.
Welcome home reception
Swing over to join the Badger Honor Flight Welcome Home Reception 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Dane County International Airport, 4000 International Lane. Ladies Must Swing will be playing Big Band music and patriotic tunes at the free, family-friendly event that gives veterans (returning from a day viewing military memorials in Washington, D.C.) a “big ticker tape parade” welcome home they may have missed out on when they returned from war.
More information www.badgerhonorflight.org or go.madison.com/BadgerFlightNov3.
Herb Faire
Add zest to the weekend with a visit to Madison Herb Faire 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. You’ll find demonstrations, food, crafts, vendors and more at the free event.
More information www.madisonherbsociety.org; or phone 608-249-7717.
Choir concert
Go with the Festival Choir of Madison on a “Dante-inspired journey” at their Angels and Demons concert 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Admission to your journey from the Inferno through Purgatory, all the way to Paradise is $20/general admission, $15/seniors 65 and older, and $10/students, and can be purchased online or at the door.
More information www.festivalchoirmadison.org; or phone 608-772-5533.