Afrofunk is the style of Immigré, who wrap up the Fall inDIGenous Jazz Series with music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the Frederic March Play Circle in Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. You'll find other varieties of jazz, from Big Band to Dixieland to jazz standards, and more, at other jazz music events in Madison this weekend.

Jump into the weekend with the Tandem Press Friday Jazz Series 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave. If you can’t join the UW-Madison Afro-Cuban Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Standards Ensemble in person at the free event, you can enjoy the live-stream at tandempress.wisc.edu/live.

More information tandempress.wisc.edu/jazz-series; or phone 608-263-3437.

Liven up your afternoon with the Dixie Doodlers 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg. They’ll bring the bright melodies of, and a bit of history about, early-1900s Dixieland music to the family-friendly event. Admission is $20 for Madison Jazz Society members, $25/non-members, and free for children 18 and younger.

More information go.madison.com/DixieDoodlers; or phone 608-850-5400.

Wind down the weekend with Sunday Jazz @ Sequoya 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Madison Public Library, Sequoya branch, 4340 Tokay Blvd. Ken Wheaton will perform his own songs, jazz and blues standards, and 1960s-to-present-day pop favorites on his acoustic finger-style guitar.

More information go.madison.com/KenWheaton; or phone 608-266-6385.

Welcome home reception

Swing over to join the Badger Honor Flight Welcome Home Reception 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Dane County International Airport, 4000 International Lane. Ladies Must Swing will be playing Big Band music and patriotic tunes at the free, family-friendly event that gives veterans (returning from a day viewing military memorials in Washington, D.C.) a “big ticker tape parade” welcome home they may have missed out on when they returned from war.

More information www.badgerhonorflight.org or go.madison.com/BadgerFlightNov3.

Add zest to the weekend with a visit to Madison Herb Faire 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. You’ll find demonstrations, food, crafts, vendors and more at the free event.

More information www.madisonherbsociety.org; or phone 608-249-7717.

Choir concert

Go with the Festival Choir of Madison on a “Dante-inspired journey” at their Angels and Demons concert 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Admission to your journey from the Inferno through Purgatory, all the way to Paradise is $20/general admission, $15/seniors 65 and older, and $10/students, and can be purchased online or at the door.

More information www.festivalchoirmadison.org; or phone 608-772-5533.

Robyn Norton is a features assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.