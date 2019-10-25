Get your costume ready for Freakfest 7 p.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Street in Downtown Madison. Three stages — at Capitol Square, Gilman Street, and Frances Street — host live music including Lil Yachty, Gin Blossoms, TeawhYB, and more. Admission to the all-ages event (curfew still applies) is $10/advance tickets or $15/day of event at ticket booths on State Street.
Alien affair
Have out-of-this-world fun Saturday at UFO Day 7 a.m. to midnight in Belleville. The day includes a pancake breakfast, live entertainment, a craft fair, fun run, kids’ costume contest, kids’ games, Alien Costume Ball, and more. Don’t miss the UFO Day parade starting at 1 p.m. on Main Street. Events take place in Library Park, 18 S. Vine St.; Schwoegler’s Sugar River Lanes, 807 River St.; Sugar River Senior Center, 21 S. Vine St.; and The Dam Bar, 3 E. Main St., in Belleville.
Support literacy
Twirl and whirl for literacy 2 p.m. Saturday during Boo-grass for Books at High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. The Oak Street Ramblers, The Dirty Shirts, and Shotgun Mary provide music for the family-friendly event. Kids can show off their Halloween costumes in a parade across the stage! There will also be art projects, face painting, fortune-telling, and a bake sale. Admission is a suggested donation of $10/person, with a $20 maximum for families. Donate a new or gently-used children’s book and receive a free root beer!
Hay rides and more
Trick or treat with friendly ghosts and (not-so) scary ghouls at Halloween at the Farm 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday in Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee. Play old-fashioned Halloween games, get your face painted, listen to storytellers, get your fortune told, make s’mores at the campfire, and more! Hay rides begin at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available to buy, along with the high school bake sale. Admission to the rain-or-shine event is $10/person, $30/family, with children 3 and younger admitted free.
Scavenger hunt
Find free family fun at the Great Halloween Hunt 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Fitchburg Library, 5530 Lacy Road, Fitchburg. There will be a scavenger hunt, magic shows, balloon twister, crafts, activities, treats, prizes, spooky photos, and more! A showing of “The Incredibles” will top off the evening.
Animals and activities
Scare up some fun with Boo! at the Zoo 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Henry Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave. A costume parade at noon gives everyone a chance to see your Halloween look! There will be trick-or-treating candy stations, face painting, a haunted train ride, animals with pumpkins, and more. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
