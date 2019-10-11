Soar over to McKee Farms Park, 2930 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, for “One Sky One World” international kite fly for peace 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. You’ll see beautiful kites flown by regional kite enthusiasts, banners, ground displays, and more. Bring your own kite to fly. Kids can make their own kite from 1 to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
More information: go.madison.com/FitchburgKiteFestival; or phone Paul, 608-271-8265
Latino Art Fair
This year’s fair “Art Heals” explores art in many forms Saturday at Overture Center, 201 State St. Kids in the Rotunda features Angela Puerta on the Rotunda Stage and art activities with Sahira Rocillo at 9:30, 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Saturday. Shop a Latino art market and view the works of Veronica Figueroa, Julieta Guimaraens, and Lori Nelson 2 to 7 p.m.; hear Words Heal: Local Latino Spoken Word Artists and Poets 3:30 to 4 p.m. and 4:45 to 5:15 p.m.; and listen to Acoplados Latin Project 4 to 6 p.m., all in the Promenade Terrace on Saturday. Mariachi Herencia de México will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Capitol Theater. Admission to the art fair is free; tickets for Mariachi Herencia de México are $28 to $40.
More information: www.overture.org/events/latino-art-fair; or phone 608-258-4141.
Friday family fun
Celebrate Warner Park Community Recreation Center’s, 1625 Northport Drive, 20th anniversary and Party Like It’s 1999! 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. There will be a pancake party, bingo, rock climbing, and “Try-It” classes in etegami, pottery, and fitness, along with a fashion show and live entertainment from Marcy & The Highlights and DJ M White. Admission is free.
More information: go.madison.com/WarnerPark1999; or phone 608-245-3690.
Penguin antics
Spend African Penguin Day at Henry Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., noon to 2 p.m. Saturday to learn more about the endangered birds. There will be penguin-themed games and activities throughout the zoo, presentations by zookeepers, a live penguin painting session, and more. Admission is free.
More information: www.facebook.com/HenryVilasZoo; or phone 608-266-4732.
Gender Fest 2
Experience a celebration of all genders, particularly trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming, in the realm of music and art during Gender Fest 2 noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. The Winnebago, 2262 Winnebago St., hosts Gender Confetti, Kat and the Hurricane, The Hasbians, Pink Tide, Dumpster Dick, and more during an all-ages variety show noon to 6 p.m. Cal Smith and Friends will perform comedy and spoken word 7 to 9 p.m. at Black Locust Cafe, 829 E. Washington Ave. Saint Saunter presents a queer dance party for ages 18 and over 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Jardina in Robinia Courtyard, 829 E. Washington Ave., with Kilo aka Skitzl, Mudy, and DJ Hitachii. Admission is $15/all-day presale pass, $20/all-day pass at the door, $7/daytime Winnebago bands only, $7/evening at Black Locust Cafe only, and $7/dance party only.
More information: go.madison.com/GenderFest2019.