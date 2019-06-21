Join in a global celebration of music 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday during Make Music Madison at coffee shops, restaurants, businesses, parks and front porches throughout Madison. The international summer solstice music celebration is a free, family-friendly event that includes music makers of all ages, skill levels and musical genres. Be a part of the music-making at audience participation events including 100 Harmonicas, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Madison Children’s Museum, Rotary Plaza Stage, 100 N. Hamilton St.; Drumming Jam Session, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. at Olbrich Beach Park, 3527 Atwood Ave.; Family Jam and Granddaddy’s Hootenanny, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Edge Park, 511 Park Court; Gospel Jam Session, 5 to 8 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2019 Fisher St.; and Public Piano 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Alumni Park, 724 Langdon St.
Visit www.makemusicmadison.org for a complete listing of the more than 400 shows at more than 100 venues taking place Friday.
Limnology open house
Explore plants and animals that live in the waters of Wisconsin at the Center of Limnology’s Open House 2-6 p.m. Friday at Hasler Laboratory, 680 N. Park St. There will be hands-on demonstrations of the science of fresh water, rides on a research boat to collect samples, talks with scientists and more. Bucky will be at the free, family-friendly event, along with Babcock ice cream.
More information www.facebook.com/centerforlimnology; or phone 608-630-5737.
Garage opera
Hear the tale of “Hansel and Gretel” from the Witch’s perspective at Fresco Opera Theatre’s Garage Operas 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 2110 Vilas Ave., and 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at 21 La Crescenta Circle. Held in neighborhood garages, the free performances are fun for the whole family, whether you are an opera fan or totally unfamiliar with opera. Bring a lawn chair and sit back and enjoy.
More information, and location of June 29 and 30 performances, at frescooperatheatre.com; or phone 608-284-8646.
Airport anniversary
Block time out 1-6 p.m. Sunday to attend MSN80 at Dane County Regional Airport, 4000 International Lane. In honor of the 80th anniversary of passenger air travel from Madison, there will be family-friendly activities that include aircraft displays and airfield tours. The Soggy Prairie Boys and Chris Kroeze from “The Voice” will provide musical entertainment. Admission is free.
More information msnairport.com/about/msn80; or phone 608-246-3380.