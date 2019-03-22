FitchRona Art Crawl Hanna Bruer

As part of the FitchRona Art Crawl, Hanna Bruer will be creating art live 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Quivey's Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Road.

 PHOTO BY LAUREN JUSTICE

Watch local artists create works of art in real time over two days as they compete for prizes during the FitchRona Art Crawl, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All the finished works of art will be featured at a competition and reception 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Suite 200, Fitchburg. Admission to the family-friendly events at all venues are free.

Fitchburg crawl venues are Barriques, 5957 McKee Road, Suite 5; The Flying Hound Alehouse, 6317 McKee Road; Funk’s Pub, 5956 Executive Drive; Hy-Vee, 2920 Fitchrona Road; Liliana’s Restaurant, 2951 Triverton Pike Drive; Quivey’s Grove, 6261 Nesbitt Road; The Thirsty Goat, 3040 Cahill Main; Waggin’ Tails Doggie Dude Ranch, 6249 Nesbitt Road; and Yahara Bay Distillers.

In Verona, visit Badger Prairie Needs Network, 1200 E. Verona Ave.; Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St.; Hop Haus Brewing Company, 231 S. Main St.; JNJ CraftWorks, 1051 North Edge Trail; The Purple Goose, 101 N. Main St.; Rhapsody Arts Center, 1031 N. Edge Trail; Toot + Kate’s winebar, 109 S. Main St.; and Tuvalu Coffeehouse & Gallery, 300 S. Main St.

Bella Domicile, 6210 Nesbitt Road, Madison, is also hosting an artist. Visit at least five live-art locations on the crawl and submit a completed passport for the chance to win a gift basket.

For more information, and a list of artists, see go.madison.com/FitchRonaArtCrawl; or phone 608-275-1050.

"The Sopranos" 2

"The Sopranos" have a bone to pick in a fresh Fresco Opera Theatre production performed at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Promenade Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.

Mozart re-imagined

Pull up a seat to the table and break bread with The Family 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Promenade Hall at the Overture Center, 201 State St. You’ll be immersed in the action as the all-female mafia of “The Sopranos” plot for revenge against the rat who has pushed The Family too far in Fresco Opera Theatre’s re-imagining of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.” Table seating is $50/person. If you prefer not to have the blood of the Don on your hands, you can just sit back and watch the action for $35/person.

More information www.frescooperatheatre.com; www.overture.org; or phone 608-258-4141.

Paul Dietrich3

The Paul Dietrich Jazz Ensemble pre-releases their "Forward" jazz CD at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington St.

Debut jazz album

Pep up your weekend with the Paul Dietrich Jazz Ensemble at a pre-release celebration of their debut album 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington St. “Forward” includes eight of Dietrich’s original compositions and features the world-renowned drummer Clarence Penn. Admission is $10; the CD album will be available at an additional cost.

More information www.pauldietrichjazz.com; or go.madison.com/PaulDietrichCD.

Robyn Norton is a features assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.