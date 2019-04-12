Catch the magic of PlayTime Productions’ “The Red Shoes.” An all-children cast brings Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale to life with an updated fun and comedic twist. The family-friendly musical can be seen 1 p.m. Saturday at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive, and 1 p.m. Sunday in the Friends of the Waisman Center Auditorium, 1500 Highland Ave., with a sensory-friendly performance at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Friends of the Waisman Center Auditorium. Admission to the Warner Park event is a suggested donation of $1; and $2/adults, $1/child, at the Waisman Center.
PlayTime Productions will be performing “The Red Shoes” at other venues throughout the area, including Madison, Mount Horeb, Sauk City and Stoughton, through May 11. Visit playtimeproductions.org for a full schedule.
More information on the Waisman Center event go.madison.com/RedShoesWaisman; or phone 608-263-5837.
Easter egg hunt
Kids can hunt for treat-filled eggs noon to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Lussier Family East YMCA, 711 Cottage Grove Road, during their Community Easter Egg Hunt. Bring a basket or bag for the hunt, and have your camera ready for photo ops with the Easter Bunny. After the hunt, stay and try out the YMCA facilities during the Open House — swim in the pool, work out in the fitness center, or play in the gym — until 7 p.m. Saturday. Participation in the hunt and admission to the family-friendly open house are free.
More information www.ymcadanecounty.org; or phone 608-906-8648.
Cats at the library
You will be “feline” fine at Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St., Verona, during their Caturday event 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cats will be visiting the library for petting. Make a cat toy to be donated to a local cat rescue, try out cat-themed crafts, find the “purr-fect” book to borrow and more at the free, family-friendly event.
More information www.veronapubliclibrary.org; or phone 608-845-7180.
Spring festival
Celebrate Palm Sunday at the Polish Heritage Club’s Spring Festival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary School, 4913 Schofield St., Monona. Enjoy a lunch of pierogi, kielbasa, sauerkraut, and rye bread, and browse the bake sale for paczki, poppy seed rolls, kolaczki, chrusciki, amber jewelry, Boleslawiec pottery, imported Polish products and much more. Live music will serenade the free family-friendly event where you’ll also find history displays, demonstrations of pisanki (egg painting) and wianki (floral head wreaths), children’s activities and a silent auction.
More information www.phcwi-madison.org; or phone 608-244-2788.