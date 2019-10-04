Find local, national, and international artwork exhibited in unexpected places, such as a dentist office and hair salon, during Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s (MMoCA) Fall Gallery Night, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Performances, receptions, artist talks, art-making demonstrations, live music, and more, are featured at 78 venues throughout the Madison area as part of the free event that has something for all ages. Maps are available online, or at participating venues.
More information: mmoca.org/gallerynight.
Jazz up Gallery Night at Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave., 5 to 7 p.m. Friday as their 2019-2020 Jazz Series gets underway with music from UW-Madison Contemporary Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Standards Ensemble. Enjoy refreshments while you tour Tandem Press’ Apex Gallery featuring the work of Derrick Adams and Mickalene Thomas. Admission is free.
More information tandempress.wisc.edu/jazz-series; or phone 608-263-3437.
Continue the Gallery Night fun at the After Party 9 to 11 p.m. Friday in the MMoCA Lobby, 227 State St. DJ Femme Noir creates a dance party atmosphere where you can sample artisanal pizza, nosh on snacks, partake of the cash bar, and create your own art. Admission is $5/general public, and free for MMoCA members.
More information: www.mmoca.org/event/gallery-night-after-party.
En plein air art
Dabble in the arts during Brushes: Plein Air Painting 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Stewart Lake County Park, 3101 Highway JG, Mount Horeb. Watch regional artists as they paint in the park and demonstrate techniques in the park shelter. Young and old alike can experiment with outdoor painting using art supplies provided. Admission is free.
More information: www.facebook.com/stewartlakepark; or phone 608-437-4371.
Classical guitar festival
Join Madison Classical Guitar Society at their first Classical Guitar Festival celebrating women and their global contributions to the art of the guitar 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Wisconsin Studio at the Overture Center, 201 State St. A full day of workshops, master classes, and vendors is topped off by performances from international classical guitarists. Admission is $50/full-day pass including concert; $25/daytime events only; $27/concert only.
More information and tickets: www.madisoncgs.org; or phone 608-698-8269.
Celtic music and dance
Support children’s environmental education at Pipers in the Prairie and Festival Fire 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 330 Femrite Drive, Monona. The evening is filled with Celtic music and dance, wine, beer, hors d’oeurves and dessert buffet, seasonal crafts for kids, silent auction, and more. Admission is $75/adults, $25/children ages 5 to 17, free/children 4 and under.
More information and registration: aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org; or phone 608-221-0404.