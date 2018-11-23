Celebrate Madison Hmong New Year this weekend in the Exhibition Hall at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, you can browse the flea market, enjoy food and drinks, play games, hear guest speakers, watch singing and dancing competitions and the Miss Hmong Madison pageant, plus more, at the family-friendly event. The evening session, 6 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, is a revelry of live entertainment in honor of the new year. Day admission is $2/per person, free for children 10 and under and senior citizens over 65; evening admission is $12/in advance, $18/after 6 p.m., and $150/VIP table for 8 people for both days.
More information www.hmongmadison.com; or phone 608-215-3590.
Holiday lights
Light up your holiday season with a visit to area tree-lighting events and light displays.
Be merry and bright in the Grand Ballroom at The Edgewater, 1001 Wisconsin Place, 2 to 8 p.m. Friday during their free Holiday Tree Lighting celebration. Enjoy live entertainment, story time, holiday movies, kids’ crafts, and more. Santa and Mrs. Claus will oversee the tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m.
More information go.madison.com/EdgewaterTreeLighting or phone 608-535-8200.
Follow the Fire Truck Parade to the free Holiday Tree Lighting at Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum, 115 E. Main St., Sun Prairie. The parade starts at 5 p.m. Friday. Santa will be there, along with carolers, music, cider and treats.
More information www.facebook.com/DowntownSunPrairie; or phone 608-512-9743 or 608-825-1191.
“Ooh” and “aah” as you drive through Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court, and take in the Holiday Fantasy in Lights 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, 2019. Admission is free.
More information www.fantasyinlights.com; or phone 608-239-7888.
Ride through Lake Ripley Park, 4310 Park Road, Cambridge, to enjoy their free holiday light display 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, now through Jan. 1, 2019.
More information go.madison.com/RipleyParkHolidayLights or phone 608-423-8045.
Stroll through Henry Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave., 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25), and enjoy Zoo Lights. Admission is $7/per person, with children under 3 admitted free.
More information vilaszoo.org/zoo-events; or phone 608-258-9490.
Young artisans
Support aspiring artisans and crafters at the Young Entrepreneurs’ Craft Fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Middleton Public Library, 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton. Thirty youngsters in grades 3 to 12 will be selling items they have created. Admission is free; cash only for purchases.
More information go.madison.com/YoungEntrepreneurs; or phone 608-831-5564.