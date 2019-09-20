Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG FOR MUCH OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOPED AND ARE EXPECTED TO EXPAND OVER SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...1/4 OF A MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...REDUCED VISIBILITIES IMPACTING DRIVING CONDITIONS. SLOWER DRIVING SPEEDS WILL INCREASE TRAVEL TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&