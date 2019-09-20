Just Between Friends Consignment Sale 2

The Just Between Friends children's and maternity consignment sale returns to Exhibition Hall D at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Shop the Just Between Friends fall consignment sale 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Exhibition Hall D at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. You’ll find maternity and children’s clothing, shoes, books, puzzles, strollers, toys and more. Admission is free with pass available online.

More information and entry pass: www.danecounty.jbfsale.com.

inDIGenous Jazz Series 3

Bassist Nick Moran will be joining woodwind and tabla duo Pawan Benjamin and Shivalik Ghoshal at the first session of the fall inDIGenous Jazz Series 7:30 to 9:30 Friday in the Play Circle at Memorial Union, 750 Langdon St.

Listen to a fusion of jazz and song structures from India and Nepal at the inDIGenous Jazz Series, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Pawan Benjamin and Shivalik Ghoshal, a woodwind and tabla duo, perform with Nick Moran, bass, in the Play Circle at Memorial Union, 700 Langdon St. The fall jazz series also includes Neophonic Jazz Orchestra on Oct. 4, and Betsy Ezell Quintet on Oct. 18. Admission is free.

More information: madisonmusiccollective.org; or phone 608-332-5516.

Barbershop chorus

Attend the Madison Capitol Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus fundraiser performance of “Mysterious Melodies” 3 to 4:30 p.m. or 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave. The a cappella chorus and its quartets fill the show with humor and music suitable for all ages, singing primarily in the barbershop harmony style. Admission for each performance is $15/person, available online or at the door.

More information: capitolchordsmen.org; or phone 608-620-5583.

Song circle

Make music, sing, and dance at a Hootenanny Song Circle 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse, 931 E. Main St. (entrance on Brearly Street). Bring copies of your favorite song and/or stringed instrument to join in, or just enjoy singing and dancing along. Admission is free, with donations welcomed.

More information: www.wildhoginthewoods.org/Calendar; or phone 608-233-5687.

Comedy night

Laugh out loud at YaHAHA Bay Comedy Night 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Yahara Bay Distillers, 6250 Nesbitt Road, Fitchburg. Jake Snell will host the night of hilarity that includes headliner Charlie Kojis with special guests Jackson Jones, Jane Kleven, and David Schendlinger. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is free; adults 21 and over only.

More information: www.yaharabay.com/specials; or phone 608-275-1050.

Soprano Sarah Brailey 4

Soprano Sarah Brailey will be performing "My Loyal Heart" with the UW-Madison Cello Ensemble noon to 1:15 p.m. Sunday as part of the Grace Presents program at Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave.

Soprano and cello

Spend a musical afternoon with Grace Presents: Soprano Sarah Brailey and the UW-Madison Cello Ensemble noon to 1:15 p.m. Sunday in Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave. The program, “My Loyal Heart,” includes music from the 14th century to the 20th century and pieces sung in Russian. Admission is free.

More information: gracepresents.org.

