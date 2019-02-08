Get a taste of spring at Wisconsin Public Television’s Garden and Landscape Expo noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Exhibition Hall at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Not only will you find seeds, plants and flowers — you’ll also find tools, decor and furniture to make your garden a personal oasis. A farmer’s market is featured 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the atrium of the hall. Admission is: one-day $10; two-day $15; three-day $18; one-day $8/advance, $10/at the door; two-day $13/advance, $15/at the door; three-day $16/advance, $18/at the door;children 12 and under free. Parking is $7.
More information www.wigardenexpo.com; or phone 608-263-3364.
Valentine’s shopping
No need to wait until the last minute to shop for your Valentine! You can find unique gifts at these events Friday and Saturday:
Visit 702WI, 702 E. Johnson St., for their Cabin Fever Pre-Valentine’s Market 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. You’ll find books by local authors and items created by local artisans including handmade jewelry, clothing, bowls, baskets, prints and chocolates. Admission is free to the family-friendly event.
More information www.702wi.com/cabinfever.html.
Explore the offerings of more than 50 local vendors and artisans 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shopping Expo at Cambridge Winery, 700 Kenseth Way, Cambridge. Along with handmade artwork and items, LuLaRoe, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Scentsy, Thirty-One, Tupperware and others will be represented. The bar will be open, with a wine tasting after 3 p.m. Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/WineryShoppingExpo; or phone 608-352-0615.
Watch a fiery iron pour and browse works by metal artists at FeLion Studios’ free, family-friendly, 10th annual Pour’N Yer Heart Out Community Iron Pour, held indoors and outdoors Saturday at Crucible Night Club, 3116 Commercial Ave., starting at 11 a.m.
More information www.felionstudios.com.
Amble over to Madison Makers Valentine’s Market & Pub-Crawl noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Wander between five locations — Bos Meadery, 849 E. Washington Ave., The Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Giant Jones Brewing Company, 931 E. Main St., Suite 9, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave., and Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E. Main St., Suite 8 — to browse artwork and merchandise created by more than 60 local makers. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information go.madison.com/ValentinesMarketPubCrawl; or phone 608-628-3792.
Black History Month
Drop by Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave., between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday for a free, family-friendly ART SPIN celebrating Black History Month. There will be hands-on projects related to the artwork of African-American artists, and Black Star Drum Line will perform. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information go.madison.com/ArtSpinBlack HistoryMonth.