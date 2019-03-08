Enjoy traditional Irish music with modern influences when Gaelic Storm takes the stage 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. The multi-national Celtic band has been touring for almost 20 years, and appeared in the movie “Titanic.” General admission is $25/advance, $30/day of show, and Gold Circle admission is $40/advance, $45/day of show.
More information barrymorelive.com; or phone 608-241-8864.
Bicycle bonanza
Gear up for bicycling at Bike-O-Rama noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in the New Holland Pavilion at Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way. Test-ride bicycles, shop for accessories, watch a bicycle stunt show, get your face painted and more at the family-friendly event. Admission is free; parking is $7/cash.
More information bikeorama.com; or phone 608-442-5974.
Cuca Records Q&A
Join Jim Kirchstein, the founder of a Sauk City recording studio, for a Cuca Records Q&A 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Tripp Heritage Museum, 565 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Kirchstein will tell the story of how he founded a sought-after recording studio even with limited musical knowledge, and he’ll answer questions afterwards. Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/CucaRecords; or phone 608-644-8444.
March Mania
Witness feats of strength and daring during March Mania — Madison Circus Space Style 7 p.m. every Saturday in March at Madison Circus Space, 84 N. Bryan St. You’ll see dexterity, grace and comedy as members perform some works in progress, some polished acts, and some skill demonstrations. Admission to the family-friendly event is $10/adults, $5/kids.
More information madisoncircusspace.com/events.
African-American song
Learn about The Journey of African-American Song with John Wesley Wright 8 p.m. Saturday in Morphy Recital Hall in the Mosse Humanities Building, 455 N. Park St. You’ll hear examples of calls and chants, children’s game songs, spirituals and ring shouts, hymns and gospels, civil rights era songs, and contemporary songs. Admission is free.
More information go.madison.com/AfricanAmericanSong; or phone 608-263-5615.
Fun with nature
Get a little wild at Wildlife Fun with David Stokes 1 p.m. Sunday in Friends of the Waisman Center Auditorium, 1500 Highland Ave. Stokes sings, tells short stories and uses live creatures and animal artifacts to teach about nature and wildlife. Arrive at noon for early bird activities! Admission to the family-friendly event is $2/adults, $1/children.
More information go.madison.com/WaismanChildrensTheatre; or phone 608-263-5837.