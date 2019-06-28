Don’t miss an evening of music, family fun and fireworks 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. Shake the Lake features two stages of live music: The Family Business takes the Rock Stage on the west side at 5 p.m., with Chaser at 6:30 p.m. and the headliner Hairball at 8 p.m. On the east side, Dylan Schneider kicks off things on the Country Stage at 6 p.m., followed by Dylan Scott at 7 p.m., and headliner Lee Brice at 8:30 p.m. Food and beverages, including beer and wine, will be available for purchase. Don’t miss free, family-friendly activities that include Chris Vogt the Extreme Juggler, Ed Bounds and the Dinosaur Show, Haven Farms Petting Zoo, the Underground Aerialists, MilliporeSigma Curiosity Cube, Funny Faces face painting and more. The evening is topped off by Wisconsin’s largest fireworks display that starts at 10 p.m. and is choreographed to a soundtrack broadcast on iHeart Radio stations Z-104 FM, WIBA 101.5 FM, and 96.3 Star Country.
More information shakethelake.org.
Dragon and lion dance
Watch a pageantry of artistic dance, gorgeous costumes and sheer athleticism at the United States Dragon & Lion Dance Federation Championships 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. Saturday features a full day of traditional lion dance competition, followed by the freestyle (jong) and dragon dance competitions and the drum showcase on Sunday. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information www.facebook.com/usdldf.
Garden party
Celebrate three decades of exceptional horticulture, outreach and education during BEST. FRIDAY. EVER. Celebrating 30 Years at UW-Madison Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Drive, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Wheelhouse will fill the garden with live music at the free, family-friendly event. Cake will be served following formal remarks at 6 p.m. from the Allen Centennial Garden director, College of Agriculture & Life Sciences dean, and UW-Madison chancellor. Free activities are ongoing throughout the evening, while supplies last, and include thank-you plants in the Idea Garden; a memory tree and flower crowns on the terrace; lawn games, bonfire and sidewalk chalk on the Great Lawn; Then and Now exhibit in the English Garden; and feeding the fish from the Red Bridge. Food and drinks will also be available.
More information, click on “Calendar” at allencentennialgarden.org; or phone 608-576-2501.
Outdoor films
Top off the work week relaxing at Rooftop Cinema 9 to 11 p.m. Friday on top of Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA), 227 State St. Nine award-winning films from the nation’s oldest festival dedicated to experimental and avant-garde filmmaking, the Ann Arbor Film Festival in Michigan, will be shown. Titles include “Bird Milk,” “Traces with Elikem,” “Take,” “32-Rbit,” “Wolves from Above,” “60 Elephants. Episodes of a Theory.,” “Tropics,” “Gloria’s Calls” and “Under Covers.” Admission is free for MMoCA members and $5/non-members, and begins at the lobby reception desk at 8:30 p.m. The films will be shown in the lecture hall if rain is predicted.
More information www.mmoca.org/mmoca-cinema; or phone 608-257-0158.
Bacon and Brews
Sample bacon-infused foods from local chefs while you sip craft beer, ciders and meads at Bacon and Brews Fest 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St. DJ Sensible Jen will provide the tunes while you indulge in tasty treats, mingle with friends and play yard games. VIP admission is $80 and includes access to air-conditioned suites with lounge furniture and air-conditioned private bathrooms, catered food, exclusive beers, sodas, and water, VIP collector’s glass, all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink, and entry from 11 to 5 p.m. General admission is $60 and includes a sample glass, all-you-can-eat, and all-you-can-drink with entry from 1 to 5 p.m. This event is for adults ages 21 and over only.
More information and purchase admission at bbbfest.com.