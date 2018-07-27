Ignite your weekend at Midwest Fire Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Westside Park, 300 N. Water St., Cambridge. Celebrate all things created with fire, heat and smoke with 24 Midwest artists selling their wares and demonstrating their crafts: forging, welding, metalsmithing, blacksmithing, pottery, glassworks and more. Enjoy music, food, fire dancers and hands-on activities, plus a 1,000-pound hot iron pour at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the reveal of a seven-foot pottery sculpture from a flaming 13-foot kiln at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the fest is free.
More information: midwestfirefest.com.
Fire company party
Gear up for Middleton Fire Company No. 1’s Block Party noon to 11 p.m. Saturday in Firefighters Memorial Park, 3201 Pleasant View Road, Middleton. Support “Wisconsin’s largest volunteer fire department” and enjoy music, fire truck and ladder bucket rides, a dunk tank, a firefighter challenge course, food and beer, and more. A fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. tops off the day. Admission is $8; kids 12 and under are free.
Details: www.mifdblockparty.net; or phone 608-827-1090.
Atwood music festival
Dance down Atwood Avenue noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday during AtwoodFest. Explore three stages of music, a Makers Market, a KidsFest, a community art project plus a multitude of food and craft vendors.
More information: www.atwoodfest.com; or phone 608-577-7255.
High school musical
Spruce up your weekend with the musical “Hairspray!” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave. A plus-size teen goes from social outcast to sudden star and uses her celebrity status to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen and integrate a TV network. The House Theatre Company cast includes talented teens from all of Madison’s high schools. Tickets are $10.
More information: go.madison.com/Hairspray.