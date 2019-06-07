Bring the kids and join the City of Madison Fire Department from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Capitol Square, at Pinckney Street and East Washington Avenue, for Safety Saturday. More than 25 public and private organizations will present interactive displays and exhibits about making safe decisions and preventing fires, injuries, and accidents by using safety devices such as seat belts, bike helmets and smoke alarms. The family-friendly event is free.
More information go.madison.com/SafetySaturday; or phone 608-261-9844.
Stop by American Family DreamBank, 821 E. Washington Ave., for Safety Saturday off the Square 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The free, family-friendly event has safety-themed crafts, activities, and giveaways.
More information go.madison.com/DreamBankEvents; or phone 608-286-3150.
Pride Month mini-concert
Celebrate Pride Month with Perfect Harmony Men’s Chorus 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday at Madison Public Library, Alicia Ashman branch, 733 N. High Point Road. Perfect Harmony will perform select movements from their “Love and Stonewall” spring concert that honored the Stonewall Riots that was a catalyst for the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The free, family-friendly event includes other thematically similar songs.
More information www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/pride; or phone 608-824-1780.
Author talk
Hear peace ambassador and author Kim Phúc at a Celebration of Peace and Mindfulness 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday at UW-Madison Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St., on the 47th anniversary of the napalm attack on her Vietnamese village. Author of “Fire Road: The Napalm Girl’s Journey through the Horrors of War to Faith, Forgiveness & Peace,” Phúc will share her story of hope, forgiveness and mindfulness. The Vietnamese-American photographer who captured the Pulitzer Prize-winning photo of young Phúc, Nick Ut, will make a special appearance at the free event, which is followed by an open reception.
More information go.madison.com/CelebrationOfPeace; or phone 608-263-1755.
Benefit dance
Take your favorite mermaid or pirate king to the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance 7-11:45 p.m. Saturday at Elks Lodge, 711 Jenifer St. The Downtowners Social Club invites you to dress in 1950s-era prom gear or sea creature, mermaid or pirate fashion and dance to the throwback music styling of Baby Rockets. Admission is $40 in advance, and includes two drink tickets and appetizers, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Clean Lakes Alliance.
More information go.madison.com/EnchantmentUnderSea; or phone 608-444-6887.
High school musical awards
Attend the Jerry Awards at 3 or 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Overture Hall at the Overture Center, 201 State St. More than 85 high schools in 30 Wisconsin counties participate in the program that elevates, encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. Outstanding award recipients will perform musical theater pieces. Admission is $25; the program is recommended for ages 6 and up.
More information overture.org; or phone 608-258-4155.