Wrap up the summer at Willy Street Fair 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in the 800, 900, and 1000 blocks of Williamson Street. Multiple stages host a variety of music from kids’ to folk and to rock to jazz. Saturday’s Madison World Music Festival stage features music from Brazil, Madagascar, Niger Tuareg, and Honduras. There will be games and activities for the kids, craft and merchandise vendors, and, of course, plenty of food vendors to choose from. Admission is free.
The Willy Street Fair parade takes off from the corner of Williamson and South Paterson streets 11 a.m. Sunday.
More information: www.facebook.com/willystreetfair.
Food Fight samples
Savor a variety of flavors during Taste of DreamBank 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at DreamBank, 821 E. Washington Ave. Food Fight restaurants — Fresco, Bassett Street Brunch Club, Miko Poke, Everly, The Avenue Club, Canteen, Eldorado, and DLUX — will be serving samples of what they have to offer, while supplies last. Admission is free.
More information: go.madison.com/DreamBankEvents.
Create art
Help create found-object sculptures or make a tote bag at ART SPIN: Plastic Entanglements noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Mead Witter Lobby at Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave. Based on the new exhibit “Plastic Entanglements: Ecology, Aesthetics, Materials,” the free, all-ages event follows the theme of sustainability and recycling.
More information go.madison.com/ArtSpinSept14; or phone 608-263-2246.
Talent search finals
See up-and-coming talent at Overture’s Rising Stars Finals 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Capitol Theater at the Overture Center, 201 State St. The annual talent search aims to celebrate Wisconsin’s wealth of talent. Individuals and groups of all ages perform on stage and receive live feedback from a panel of judges throughout the evening, with winners announced at the end of the evening. Tickets are $10-$15.
More information and purchase tickets at: www.overture.org/programs/rising-stars; or phone 608-258-4141.
Humane Society benefit
Take your best buddy to Dogtoberfest 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton. A fundraiser for Dane County Humane Society, the dog-friendly, family-friendly event features bluegrass music from Milkhouse Radio and Bluegrass TeA & Company. There’s a canine costume contest, photo booth, nail trims for the pooches, vendors, brews, food carts, and more. Entry donations are $10/general, and $20/VIP (available online only). Humans unaccompanied by pups are also welcome!
More information: www.giveshelter.org/events/dogtoberfest; or phone 608-838-0413.