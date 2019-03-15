Find St. Patrick’s Day fun for the whole family with music, dancing, a fun run and a parade this weekend.
Lace up your sneakers for the Madison Shamrock Shuffle benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County. The 10k Run takes off at 8 a.m., and the 5k Walk/Run at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday from the corner of Frances and State Streets in Downtown Madison. Cost is $40 for the 10-kilometer Run and $35 for the 5-kilometer Run/Walk on the day of the race.
More information go.madison.com/ShamrockShuffle2019; or phone 608-257-2606.
The Trinity Irish Dancers take the stage at 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Kids in the Rotunda at Overture Center, 201 State St. Young dancers will perform Irish soft shoe to heart thumping reels. Admission is free, the 1 p.m. performance is sign-language interpreted.
More information www.overture.org; or phone 608-258-4141.
Gather around Capitol Square in Downtown Madison for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade! The parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Sunday from the intersection of N. Pinckney and E. Mifflin streets and travels counter-clockwise around Capitol Square, exiting at E. Washington Avenue.
More information stpatsmadison.org.
After the parade, continue the celebration at the Celtic Culture Center of Madison’s St. Pat’s Party at the Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington St., 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly event features music and dancing with West Wind, The Currach, Chelcy Bowles and Friends, and Cashel Dennehy Dancers. Admission is (cash only) $5/ages 12 and up.
More information go.madison.com/StPatsParty2019; or phone 608-221-3389.
Anniversary concert
Join in the celebration at KG and The Ranger’s 30th Anniversary Concert 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse in the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 953 Jenifer St. Reminiscent of Gene Autry and Roy Rogers, the cowboy yodeler duo preserves and promotes vintage cowboy songs. Admission is $2/Wild Hog members, $4/non-members.
More information www.kgandtheranger.com; or phone 608-233-5687.
Family expo
Spend the day at the Natural Family Expo 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive. You’ll find parenting, wellness and community resources at the free, family-friendly event. There will be play areas including bouncy houses, face painting, live animal programs, a scavenger hunt and more. Live entertainment will include a martial arts showcase, hoop dancing, hip hop, musicians and dancers.
More information www.naturalfamilyexpo.com or contact them on www.facebook.com/NaturalFamilyExpo.