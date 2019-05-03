Hear Russian and other Slavic folk songs, dances, ballads and more at the UW-Madison Russian Folk Orchestra Spring Concert, with special guests the Russian Roulette Dancers and the Madison Flute Club from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive. Authentic Russian stringed instruments from the two groups, triangular-shaped balalaikas and oval-shaped domras, are components of the orchestra that also uses accordions, bayans (button accordions), and various woodwind and percussion instruments. Tickets are $15/general admission, $10/students and seniors.
More information, and purchase tickets online, at russorch.wisc.edu/Spring2019.html; or phone 608-698-9440.
Nordic folk art
Attend Nordic and Nordic-American folk art demonstrations 9 a.m. to noon, and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday on the main stage of the Grand Terrace in Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, as part the of “Show of Hands: Art in Education” symposium. Artists will be weaving, knitting, spinning, woodcarving, rosemaling, storytelling, paper cutting, and Sámi drum making, along with answering questions from visitors. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information go.madison.com/ShowOfHands; or phone 608-262-8180.
Edgewood College music
Enjoy free, family-friendly music performances in St. Joseph Chapel on the Edgewood College campus, 1000 Edgewood College Drive. A Spring Concert with the Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble is 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday. Return at 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday for more music from two student groups, the Women’s Choir and Chamber Singers, and two student and community member assemblages, the Guitar Ensemble and Chorale.
More information www.edgewood.edu/calendar.
Family Gardening Day
Nurture a love of gardening during UW-Madison’s Family Gardening Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, on campus at D.C. Smith Greenhouse, 465 Babcock Drive; Allen Centennial Gardens, 620 Babcock Drive; Steenbock Memorial Library, 550 Babcock Drive; the Wisconsin Energy Institute (WEI), 1552 University Ave.; and the UW Botany Garden, 1090 University Ave. Activities include displays at WEI about biofuels, pollinators and monarchs, seeds under microscopes in the Botany Garden, and Master Gardeners at Steenbock Library to answer questions and give out gardening resource information. “Pasta Four-Packs” with tomato, oregano, basil and pepper plants will be handed out at Allen Centennial Garden, and pollinator-friendly Mexican sunflowers to plant in your garden will be available at Steenbock Library while supplies last. Admission to the family-friendly event is free.
More information science.wisc.edu/family-gardening-day; or phone 608-576-2501.