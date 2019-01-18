Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli

Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli brings Rainforest Rhythms to Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave., with two performances of traditional Mexica-Nahua songs and dances at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Experience Rainforest Rhythms with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli in the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Traditional Mexica-Nahua (Aztec) songs and dances will be performed during two family-friendly shows at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is paid at the door starting an hour before each performance, includes entry into the Bolz Conservatory, and is $5/adults 13 and up, $3/children 12 and under, with children ages 2 and under admitted free.

More information www.olbrich.org; or phone 608-246-4550.

Madison Area Jugglers bring a weekend of fun during MadFest with open juggling events, workshops, and vendors at Madison Circus Space, 84 N. Bryan St., and O'Keeffe Middle School, 510 S. Thornton Ave. A juggling extravaganza at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., is the highlight of MadFest.

Juggle your weekend plans to include Madison Area Jugglers MadFest!

Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., hosts the MadFest Juggling Extravaganza 7 p.m. Saturday. See the mad skills of Kyle Driggs, Sophie Shapeless, Eric Jackson, Dan Grider, The BFFs, and more, with MC Mark Hayward. Admission is $20/in advance, or $25/at the door.

Tickets and more information at go.madison.com/MadFestJugglingExtravaganza; or phone 608-241-8864.

Join other jugglers at a free MadFest Open Juggling event 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Madison Circus Space, 84 N. Bryan St. Visit madisoncircusspace.com to print and sign a waiver form.

There will also be free open juggling, workshops, and vendors 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at O’Keeffe Middle School, 510 S. Thornton Ave.

Find more information on all MadFest events at madjugglers.com/madfest.

Madison Symphony Orchestra takes you "Beyond the Score: Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4: Why Italy?" 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Overture Hall at Overture Center, 201 State St.

Take a journey through 1830s Italy with Madison Symphony Orchestra as they present “Beyond the Score: Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4: Why Italy?” 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Overture Hall at Overture Center, 201 State St. The concert experience explores the inspirations behind the “Italian Symphony” through visual projections, photos, musical excerpts, live actors and a full performance of the symphony. Tickets prices range from $16 to $70 and can be purchased online at tickets.overture.org; at the Overture Center box office, or by phone 608-258-4141.

More information madisonsymphony.org.

Nomad World Pub, 418 E. Wilson St., hosts Capitol City Comedian's "ImpRoverished" comedy show 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

End your weekend with a laugh at “ImpRoverished” presented by Capitol City Comedians, 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Nomad World Pub, 418 E. Wilson St. The scene is a free community improv class; the characters are broke stand-up comics reduced to attending (played by Joe Molloy, Nina Davis, Mickey Morello, Shauna Jungdahl and Tyson Purcell); and the script is mostly improvised. Adam McShane will also be on hand with his stand-up comedy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2.

More information go.madison.com/ImpRoverished or www.facebook.com/CapitolCityComedians.

