Experience Rainforest Rhythms with Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli in the Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave. Traditional Mexica-Nahua (Aztec) songs and dances will be performed during two family-friendly shows at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is paid at the door starting an hour before each performance, includes entry into the Bolz Conservatory, and is $5/adults 13 and up, $3/children 12 and under, with children ages 2 and under admitted free.
More information www.olbrich.org; or phone 608-246-4550.
Weekend of juggling
Juggle your weekend plans to include Madison Area Jugglers MadFest!
Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., hosts the MadFest Juggling Extravaganza 7 p.m. Saturday. See the mad skills of Kyle Driggs, Sophie Shapeless, Eric Jackson, Dan Grider, The BFFs, and more, with MC Mark Hayward. Admission is $20/in advance, or $25/at the door.
Tickets and more information at go.madison.com/MadFestJugglingExtravaganza; or phone 608-241-8864.
Join other jugglers at a free MadFest Open Juggling event 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Madison Circus Space, 84 N. Bryan St. Visit madisoncircusspace.com to print and sign a waiver form.
There will also be free open juggling, workshops, and vendors 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at O’Keeffe Middle School, 510 S. Thornton Ave.
Find more information on all MadFest events at madjugglers.com/madfest.
Beyond the Score
Take a journey through 1830s Italy with Madison Symphony Orchestra as they present “Beyond the Score: Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4: Why Italy?” 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Overture Hall at Overture Center, 201 State St. The concert experience explores the inspirations behind the “Italian Symphony” through visual projections, photos, musical excerpts, live actors and a full performance of the symphony. Tickets prices range from $16 to $70 and can be purchased online at tickets.overture.org; at the Overture Center box office, or by phone 608-258-4141.
More information madisonsymphony.org.
Improv comedy show
End your weekend with a laugh at “ImpRoverished” presented by Capitol City Comedians, 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Nomad World Pub, 418 E. Wilson St. The scene is a free community improv class; the characters are broke stand-up comics reduced to attending (played by Joe Molloy, Nina Davis, Mickey Morello, Shauna Jungdahl and Tyson Purcell); and the script is mostly improvised. Adam McShane will also be on hand with his stand-up comedy. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2.
More information go.madison.com/ImpRoverished or www.facebook.com/CapitolCityComedians.