Explore what a Near West Side neighborhood has to offer 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday during the Monroe Street Festival in the 1500 to 3500 blocks of Monroe Street. Help celebrate the new Crazylegs Plaza, enjoy live music and entertainment, meet animals from Henry Vilas Zoo, shop street, sidewalk, and book sales; make crafts, join in children’s activities, partake of Grab-and-Go food specials, and more. This “roadwork edition” of the annual family-friendly event has free admission, and will be held rain or shine.
More information www.monroestreetmadison.com/monroestreetfestival; or phone 608-255-8211.
Muslim storytelling
Hear stories of love from young Muslim American couples 7 to 11 p.m. Friday during “Love, InshAllah” — A Night of Storytelling at Madison Public Library, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St. Along with the local couples, Nura Maznavi, author of “Love, Inshallah,” will be the guest speaker. There will also be a love letter exhibition and refreshments, including desserts, fondue, and a tea bar. Admission to the Library Takeover event is free.
More information www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/new/love-inshallah; or phone 608-266-6300.
Trucks & Treasures
Haul the kids to Trucks & Treasures to dig up some fun 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Ave. Get an up-close, hands-on experience at the Big Rig Gig that showcases Madison’s public service machinery, equipment and employees. You’ll find rigs from the fire department, water utility, police department, streets division and more. Shop for treasures at the kids-to-kids garage sale and find toys, games, dress-up attire, books, bikes, DVDs and more.
More information go.madison.com/Trucks&Treasures; or phone 608-266-4711.
Essen Haus Oktoberfest
Celebrate a family-friendly Oktoberfest noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Essen Haus, 514 E. Main St. The Zweifel Brothers and Dorf Kapelle will provide the music as you try the outdoor dance floor or partake of German favorites fresh from the grill and bier. Children’s activities available in the Kids’ Zone. Admission is free.
More information essen-haus.com; or phone 608-255-4674.
Coffee and brunch
Perk up your Sunday 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with Java Jive at Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave. The event includes a full catered brunch, live jazz music by Piano Fondue, silent auction and raffle, an assortment of coffees for sampling, and more. Funds raised support the Rape Crisis Center. Admission is $45/at the door, $20/children ages 6-12.
More information thercc.org/event/java-jive; or phone 608-251-5126.