Kanopy Dance’s “next generation” takes the stage at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday for two performances of “Midsummer’s Eve” in the Overture Center’s Promenade Hall. Kanopy 2, the Madison dance company’s pre-professional training program, features dancers Roan Alexander, Jennifer Arzt, Lillianna Caldwell, Maya Finman-Palmer, Fiona King, Lena Komar, Catherine Maxwell, Sarah Nathan, Ella Quinn, Milo Sachse-Hofheimer and Katherine Squitieri. Tickets are $29; $22/students; $14/youth at the Overture box office, 201 State St., or for an extra fee at overturecenter.org or 608-258-4141.
Celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with a concert about nature and nurturing. “Mother: Nature” features professional choir, the Madison Choral Project, singing works including a newly commissioned piece by Timothy Takach at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gorham St. Tickets are $28 at the door; $24 advance online at themcp.org/tickets; $10/students with ID; $40/preferred seating. Find details online at themcp.org.
Send Mom out to shop at “I Have Nothing to Wear: Mother’s Day Edition,” a women’s clothing swap and fundraiser benefiting DAIS: Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. Browse the racks and chat with friends starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave. $15 suggested donation. www.high-noon.com
Have a blooming good time at the free-admission UW Arboretum, where spring is on full display. Enjoy a free tour of the lilac and crabapple collections in Longenecker Horticultural Gardens with curator David Stevens from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. And pick up some regional beauties of your own at the Native Plant Sale held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the large tents outside the arboretum’s Visitor Center, 2880 Longenecker Drive.
The annual Plant Sale with the Pros at Olbrich Botanical Gardens turns 50 this year, featuring plants selected for the local climate (and your own garden). Bring your own cartons, wagons or boxes to carry home fresh annuals, perennials, ornamental grasses and shrubs, and get planting advice from the experts. Proceeds benefit Olbrich Gardens. Held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Olbrich, 3330 Atwood Ave.
And speaking of 50, Broom Street Theater observes its golden anniversary with an open house Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., 1119 Williamson St. Watch video from 50 years of BST shows, eat cake and hear what’s planned for the rest of the company’s pay-what-you-can season. Come back to see Aristophanes’ timeless comedy “Lysistrata” (also BST’s first production in 1969), performed at 8 p.m. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday through June 1. Admission is free (donations accepted), or “comp your neighbor” for $22. Details: bstonline.org.