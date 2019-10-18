Flood your weekend with fun at Wisconsin Science Festival in Madison and across the state. This year’s central theme is water, and there are dozens of talks and hands-on events that cover the science of groundwater and wetlands, aquatic organisms and climate change, and more. You’ll also be able to explore science relating to fossils, robotic engineering, animals, “Star Wars,” arts, entertainment, food, and more.
Don’t miss Science on the Square 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at museums, pubs, stores, and restaurants around Capitol Square in Downtown Madison. Ride the Science Trivia Trolley; delve into the science of cheesemaking at Fromagination, 12 S. Carroll St.; stargaze on the Parthenon Gyros rooftop, 316 State St.; and more.
Check out the Discovery Expo 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St. Take your time to visit the Robot Zoo, try hands-on activities relating to virtual reality, health and medicine, chemistry, astrobotany, and more, and talk to scientists, STEM professionals, and university students.
Stop by the Rotunda Lobby in Overture Center, 201 State St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for Wisconsin Science Festival activities. Kids in the Rotunda features a Physics Experience with Mike Randall at 9:30 and 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.
Visit wisconsinsciencefest.org for more information and a complete schedule of free Wisconsin Science Festival events throughout the state.
Book festival
Meet authors and discuss books during the Wisconsin Book Festival 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Nine Downtown Madison venues — Madison Public Library, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Cooperative Children’s Book Center, 225 N. Mills St., Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St., Memorial Library, 728 State St., Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St., Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St., A Room of One’s Own, 315 W. Gorham St., Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll St., and Wisconsin Veterans Museum, 30 W. Mifflin St. — host free events that cover nearly all genres.
Visit wisconsinbookfestival.org for more information and a complete schedule of free Wisconsin Book Festival events.
Family fun
Spend the day at NewBridge Madison’s AppleFest 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive. Play laser tag, jump in the bounce house, shop at the used book sale, costume jewelry sale, and bake sale, and more. There will also be entertainment, popcorn and concessions, face painting, prize drawings, and a raffle. A classic car show features Halloween-decorated “Trunk or Treat” for kids 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to AppleFest is $2, with kids under 12 admitted free.
More information newbridgemadison.org/events/applefest; or phone 608-512-0000.