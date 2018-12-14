Troll the ancient Yuletide carols with The Madison Diocesan Choir 4 p.m. Sunday at Holy Name Heights, 702 S. High Point Road, Suite 25. “Lessons and Carols” begins with Adam’s temptation and fall and concludes with the birth of Christ, and includes Christmas carols and hymns. Admission is free; a donation of non-perishable food items for the Catholic Multicultural Center food pantry is greatly encouraged.
More information madisondiocese.org/lessons2018; or phone 608-469-7653.
‘Christmas Oratorio’
Go for baroque festive splendor with Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio,” performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Choir with their professional orchestra Sinfonia Sacra at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Luther Memorial Church, 1021 University Ave. The oratorio tells the story of Christmas from Mary and Joseph, to the birth of Jesus, to the shepherds and angels, and the magi from the East. Tickets are $10-$25.
More information www.wisconsinchamberchoir.org.
Little Matchstick Girl
Experience the tale of “The Little Matchstick Girl” with Central Midwest Ballet Company at the Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St. The family-friendly ballet will be performed 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20/adult, $15/children 12 and under and seniors.
More information www.cmballet.org.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Step back in time to England’s Victorian era with Children’s Theater of Madison’s “A Christmas Carol” in Capitol Theater at Overture Center, 201 State St. Family-friendly performances take place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 7 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 23, with a 7 p.m. show on Dec. 21, as well. Tickets are $32-$63.
More information ctmtheater.org; or phone 608-255-2080.
‘The Nutcracker’
Witness dolls and toys come to life in Dance Wisconsin’s “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St. A live orchestra accompanies the magical vocals and elegant dancers in the family-friendly performance. Tickets are $11-$40.
More information go.madison.com/DanceWisconsinNutcracker; or phone 608-265-2787.
‘Not quite holiday’ cheer
Wrap up the weekend with some “not quite holiday” cheer at Merry Folkin’ Holidaze 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday at Art In, 1444 E. Washington Ave. Hear plenty of rockin’ folk music and a sprinkling of zany holiday tunes from TREEMO, Jourdan Hines, and Chuck Monax. Bring non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to be entered in a drawing for stocking stuffers. Admission is a suggested donation of $5.
More information go.madison.com/MerryFolkinHolidaze.